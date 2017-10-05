News By Tag
"Dancing in the Rain" by Melissa B at #2 on the Billboard charts
"Melissa B. teams up with Korea's SNOW app and releases new album Computer Love" "Melissa B's "Computer Love" will stimulate your mindframe"
This Grammy-nominee singer, songwriter and music producer Melissa B. channels her inner "Girl-Geek" to create a virtual reality of love on her new album "Computer Love."
Her lead single "MindFrame" takes artificial intelligence and seduction to the next level. Paralleling a sexier version of Joaquin Phoenix's love interest in the movie "H.E.R.", Melissa B. transforms herself into an enticing software application that possesses everything in her framework to stimulate her love interest's operating system.
With a passion to integrate the sounds of today's technology in her music, Melissa B. pushes the boundaries of connecting with her fans (aka G.E.M.S.) across the internet. Putting that ideal into action she teamed up with Korea's video messaging app SNOW to create an exclusive face recognition filter for the lead single "MindFrame."
Track List:
1. Computer Love
2. Permission
3. MindFrame
4. It's Beautiful
5. Time Machine -Interlude
6. Do it Like You
7. Love Me
8. Body Wow
9. Outro-Shutdown
About Melissa B.™:
Melissa B. is an Billboard Charting recording artist, songwriter, and a rising star in the global music scene. Her music is energetic and international, blending the best of the Gritty Glam Pop, Club, and that classic live band feeling. While Melissa is a girl geek by day, she's a powerhouse singer and actor with an undeniable talent for crafting melodic, catchy pop songs.
This past year Melissa B. has been considered for three Grammy nominations for her song "Maria" which was up for Song of wcj the year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance. She has gone on to win Gold for "Best Pop Artist" & "Emerging Artist" from Global Music Awards. She won "Best Pop Song" for "Maria" for Hollywood Music Media Awards.
As an activist, she helps young women get inspired about computer science and technology through her non-profit organization "Girl Geek Dinners NYC." She has been working closely with her engineer / music partner Mike Ashby from Krematorium Studios building her sound which is growing to be magical. Expect big things to come from this pint-size beauty with the big voice.
Listen to "COMPUTER LOVE" http://conta.cc/
Engineered & Mixed by Michael Ashby of Krematorium Studios. Engineer who has recorded Cardi B's single "Bodack Yellow"
Produced by B. Howard, multi-platinum producer, and Billboard charted artist, K-Beatz producer who has worked with D-Pryde, Tinashe, Kevin McCall, Ryan Leslie. Frequency Beatz and The Geek Squad.
Also Featuring P.W. a talented upcoming rapper from the UK and Patrick Toussiant who is an artist from Swizz Beatz.
