Bongo Boy Records Releases The New Single by Canadian Recording Artist Kyla Lynn Vezina Worldwide
So groovy… The Grouch enjoys the new single "Don't Ya Worry 'bout Me" and admits Kyla is a talented woman.
The cover art sets the tone for what to expect. This is a neo-60s type of song. The 60s vibe is prominent throughout the track. That, of course, is a double edged sword. On the one hand the 60s gave us some brilliant work by the people at Motown and some absolutely stunning iconoclastic earthquakes by the likes of Jimi Hendrix. On the other other hand, the 60s also gave us smelly hippies sitting in drum circles...
Fear not, Kyla has much more in common with the former than the latter. What I hear in this song is a throwback to Motown. (As a side note, if you have never seen the documentary "Standing in the Shadow of Motown" I highly recommend it.)
Kyla has a very good voice. Personally, I could listen to her sing all day. She just grooves; she has enough snarl in her voice to be provocative. All in all Kyla provides the listener with a pleasant musical escape - she also make me laugh. The Mr. Ed imitation along with the Bela Lugosiesque singing of the word fangs cracks me up. The thing that makes this song fun is that the listener has the feeling that Kyla is in on the joke. Lest, you are tempted to think this song might devolve into a parody, the moments of humor are just that, moments from which Kyla quickly returns to her signature strong soulful expression of emotion.
All in all Kyla made me smile and I enjoyed her song. Give it a listen. I think you will like it too. - Single review by The Grouch | Sweden
Kyla is a Canadian Singer / Songwriter who's passion for music started early in her life. She has written a wide variety of songs of many styles for herself as well as for other known recording artists. Although Kyla is best known for her Country music style of records, she says that she is a rocker at heart and is now working with producer John Lovaghy who has brought her back to her roots. They are now collaborating together on new songs written by Kyla that express the ups and downs of her own life experiences. People will relate to these songs she says as the lyrics will touch their hearts and the music will set a mood that will take them on a wonderful and inspiring journey!
Official Release Date: 1.10.17 | Record Label: Bongo Boy Records | Producer: John Lovaghy.
Studio: Cosmic Forces Music | Location: Mascouche, Quebec, CANADA
UPC: 703856898851 | ISRC: USPXQ CAT#:USPXQ11018851
