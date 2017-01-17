News By Tag
It Takes A Punk To Cover The Proto-Punk Bob Dylan's Rainy Day Women #12 and 35
How exactly do you cover a legend? Gar Francis knows the answer!
Release Date: 1.17.17
Record Label: Bongo Boy Records
Music Review by The Grouch
Hej America!
My good friends at Bongo Boy have asked me to review the latest single by Gar Francis.
Naturally, I enthusiastically agreed. For those of you who don't know, Gar is monster from the East Coast; over the past several years I have heard a lot of his music and I can honestly say there is nothing, from what I have heard of Gar's music that I did not like - a lot!
This latest single is no exception. This time out Gar is covering Dylan, specifically the song Rainy Day Women #12 & 35. This is a bold move for anyone, but Gar pulls it off. Dylan, in my opinion, was the proto-punk. I have seen the reaction to the show in Newport where Dylan went electric and oh how the folkies were up in arms. Bob Dylan was busting heads. The thing about Dylan is, despite the fact that often times his voice simply sucks, he is such a huge figure that covering Dylan well is a really difficult thing to do.
How exactly do you cover a legend? Especially a legend built on the solid foundation of aggressive intellect? I am not sure I can answer that question, but what I can say is that Gar Francis knows the answer! Listen to this song. Gar has taken a sip from the cup of the gods.
Gar is a wicked player who can get some nasty, gritty sounds out of his guitar. The vocals have a decidedly menacing snarl which are dripping with sarcasm.
Simply put, it takes a punk to cover the proto-punk. Gar is that punk. Listen to this song and tell me if I am wrong. I give this track 5 out of 5 scowls. - The Grouch
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/
Artist: www.garfrancis.com
Media Contact
Monique Grimme
9084551576
***@bongoboyrecords.com
