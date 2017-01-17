 
News By Tag
* Bob Dylan
* Gar Francis
* Bongo Boy Records
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Belvidere
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

It Takes A Punk To Cover The Proto-Punk Bob Dylan's Rainy Day Women #12 and 35

How exactly do you cover a legend? Gar Francis knows the answer!
 
 
Gar Francis - Rain Day Women #12 and 35
Gar Francis - Rain Day Women #12 and 35
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bob Dylan
Gar Francis
Bongo Boy Records

Industry:
Music

Location:
Belvidere - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Products

BELVIDERE, N.J. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- This Bob Dylan classic was recorded and produced by Gar Francis in which he recorded all the tracks himself. Playing piano, fuzz bass, guitar, harmonica, and vocals. The track originally recorded by Bob Dylan reached No 2 on the US charts in April 1966. Gar's version of Rainy Day Women still makes a fun time of this classic.

Release Date: 1.17.17
Record Label: Bongo Boy Records
Music Review by The Grouch

Hej America!

My good friends at Bongo Boy have asked me to review the latest single by Gar Francis.

Naturally, I enthusiastically agreed.  For those of you who don't know, Gar is monster from the East Coast; over the past several years I have heard a lot of his music and I can honestly say there is nothing, from what I have heard of Gar's music that I did not like - a lot!

This latest single is no exception.  This time out Gar is covering Dylan, specifically the song Rainy Day Women #12 & 35. This is a bold move for anyone, but Gar pulls it off.  Dylan, in my opinion, was the proto-punk.  I have seen the reaction to the show in Newport where Dylan went electric and oh how the folkies were up in arms.  Bob Dylan was busting heads.  The thing about Dylan is, despite the fact that often times his voice simply sucks, he is such a huge figure that covering Dylan well is a really difficult thing to do.

How exactly do you cover a legend? Especially a legend built on the solid foundation of aggressive intellect?  I am not sure I can answer that question, but what I can say is that Gar Francis knows the answer!  Listen to this song.  Gar has taken a sip from the cup of the gods.

Gar is a wicked player who can get some nasty, gritty sounds out of his guitar.  The vocals have a decidedly menacing snarl which are dripping with sarcasm.

Simply put, it takes a punk to cover the proto-punk.  Gar is that punk.  Listen to this song and tell me if I am wrong. I give this track 5 out of 5 scowls. -  The Grouch

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYcQT76tVEs


Artist: www.garfrancis.com

Media Contact
Monique Grimme
9084551576
***@bongoboyrecords.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bongoboyrecords.com Email Verified
Tags:Bob Dylan, Gar Francis, Bongo Boy Records
Industry:Music
Location:Belvidere - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bongo Boy Records PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share