Success Dynamics Alliance To Acquire Success Dynamics (UK) Ltd And Intellectual Property Rights

 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Psychometrics
Consultancy
Human Resources

Industry:
Business

Location:
Paranaque City - Metro Manila - Philippines

Subject:
Executives

PARANAQUE CITY, Philippines - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- In a statement released earlier today, Commodore Greg Barnes PCGA, Chairman of SDA announced that after 5 months of negotiations, SDA are to aquire Success Dynamics (UK) Ltd and all associated intellectual property rights for an undisclosed sum.

Commo Barnes went on to say,"These are very exciting times for us. Success Dynamics (UK) Ltd have relied on franchising and licensing as a model for growth in the past, with limited success. Going forward, we intend to keep these activities at a minimun and totally focus on building a very, very strong brand internationally. We may re-visit franchising in the future."

About Success Dynamics Alliance: We provide Chief Executives, Managing Directors and HR Directors with the Psychometric skills and solutions to understand their people and improve the way their people work together.

With a team of dedicated staff with years of professional experience, we are dedicated to providing the very best solutions to clients in order to maximize the return on your investment.

We do not adopt a 'one size fits all mantra' and with a reputation for providing bespoke solutions, we are more than willing to tailor products and services to complement the needs of a client.

Commo Barnes went on to announce that Mr Raymond Walley is to join the Board from the UK company as Director of Psychometrics. He went on to say, "Ive known Raymond for 30 years and I'm absolutely delighted that he has accepted the invitation to join our board."

About Raymond Walley:
Raymond is a specialist in the use, training and development of psychometric management instruments. In 1989, he began development of Personality Profile based on original research by William Marsden. This resulted in the launching of the product 2 years later.

He is committed to the use of psychometric tools top provide practical, workable solutions to the challenges that businesses face today. He regularly runs seminars on the use of such systems and has lectured at Imperial College, The American University in London, The Academy for Chief Executives, The Executive Committee, Kingston University and Guildhall University.

Having played a major role in the development of Personality Profile and Job Scan, he has a deep understanding of their uses - singly and in conjunction with other instruments - in a range of applications, from team building and training needs analysis to corporate culture and group dynamics. He is actively involved in the further development of new and existing products linked to the ever changing demands of commerce and industry.

An experienced trainer, he devises and runs specialist courses, not only in psychometrics, but in such areas as assertiveness and self development.

For more information on our services, please visit www.successdynamicsalliance.com

Source:
Email:***@successdynamicsalliance.com
Tags:Psychometrics, Consultancy, Human Resources
Industry:Business
Location:Paranaque City - Metro Manila - Philippines
Subject:Executives
Click to Share