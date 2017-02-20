8 New Psychometric Analysts For Manila!

End

-- In a congratulatory notice issued today, Commodore Greg Barnes PCGA - Chairman of Success Dynamics Alliance, congratulated 8 new analysts on acheiving their Level 2 (Advanced) Psychometric Analyst Licenses on Mon 20 Feb 17. The testing and licensure examinations were held at the Crimson Hotel, Alabang from Mon 13 - 17 Feb 17. The candidates were tested by world renowned psychometric expert Raymond Walley during his recent visit to Manila.The successful analysts were: Edmund "Macky" Maceda, Joseph "Jiggy" Garrido, Andrew George Taylor, Ian Barnes, Melba Duque, Victor Jeffery, Eric Sacquilabon and Chelsea Jeffery. Commodore Barnes said in a statement, "This is an outstanding achievement for the individuals concerned - I am extremely happy for each and every one of them!"About Success Dynamics Alliance: We provide Chief Executives, Managing Directors and HR Directors with the Psychometric skills and solutions to understand their people and improve the way their people work together.With a team of dedicated staff with years of professional experience, we are dedicated to providing the very best solutions to clients in order to maximize the return on your investment.We do not adopt a 'one size fits all mantra' and with a reputation for providing bespoke solutions, we are more than willing to tailor products and services to complement the needs of a client.If you wish to find out more about our unique products and services, or have interest in becoming an analyst, then please contact us at hello@successdynamicsalliance.com