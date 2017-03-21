Psychometry - Pinoy Pride now leading the way in Asia

Manila becomes the centre for Psychometrics under Success Dynamics Alliance

-- Worldwide Psychometric expert Raymond Walley visited Manila for an extensive training seminar last February which was held at the Crimson Hotel in Alabang. Success Dynamics Alliance has wholly owned operations in Manila, Jakarta, Singapore. Tokyo, Madrid and London. Their corporate head office is now based in Manila and looks to fuel their future expansion plans throughout Asia. Mr. Walley was delighted at the high standards attained by the eight senior analysts and reinforced the company's views that no one else in the Psychometry industry has the experience and talent needed to compete at such high levels as Success Dynamics Alliance, thereby ensuring superior service to their fast growing list of top name clients.Success Dynamics Alliance Chairman Commodore Greg Barnes PCGA said, "Psychometrics may seem like a relatively 'new' buzz word, but this is primarily because it's a word that is on the lips of so many HR managers and entrepreneurs in 2017 - and for good reason: The proper application of today's psychometric testing results is taking businesses from every industry and every market to levels of growth and efficiency that was not previously thought possible; we can accurately map the personalities and attitudes of the individual members of your workforce while ascertaining how effective they are in terms of fitting into your current systems and working towards your overall goals."A 'new' word it may seem to be, yet the concept of psychometrics has been around since Sir Francis Galton and James Cattell began working with "mental testing" back in the 1800s. With almost two centuries of refinement, Success Dynamics Alliance is now ready to roll-out the latest, and most innovative and up-to-date psychometric evaluation procedures that can put you back in the driving seat of your own business. Sculpting a tailor-made workforce that is focused and dedicated to working towards your vision is now a very real possibility.Such qualitative data garnered from thorough scientific evaluation allows any company of any size to look at each cog in the machine and evaluate underlying mental processes of those cogs by making educated forecasts about previously unpredictable characteristics.The key words to remember when dealing with psychometrics are "reliability"and "validity". With this level of consistency and accuracy in measuring what is required to produce the reports on your workforce, Success Dynamics Alliance guarantee that the information you received is accurate to a very high degree of reliability (more than 70+%) - and any testing bias that may occur will be eliminated from the results by their expert psychometricians so that this high degree of accuracy is well-maintained.Success Dynamics Alliance processes are simple, their results are world-class, and they present you with the opportunity to grow your business to heights you might never have imaged possible, all the while maximizing output and minimizing additional resource expenditure to achieve these goals. In Asia, there is no competition offering what Success Dynamics Alliance does. Their innovative approach to clients and overall experience make them the clear market leaders.For more information, visit: www.successdynamicsalliance.com