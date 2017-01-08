News By Tag
Success Dynamics Alliance Announces Manila Launch
The Company have acquired office premises in Paranaque City which are currently undergoing renovation and will be ready for occupancy within the next 14 days.
Success Dynamics Alliance intends to bring their unique products and services to the attention of the Manila business community by hosting a series of networking events across the city. The events will be free of charge to attend and will be aimed primarily at Chief Executives, Managing Directors, HR Directors and Senior Managers.
Also covered in the interview were key products and services provided by Success Dynamics Alliance. To watch the full interview, please click on the link provided. https://youtu.be/
Success Dynamics Alliance is part of the same group as Success Dynamics UK Ltd who have offices in London, Tokyo and Madrid (www.successdynamics.co.uk)
For complete information on Success Dynamics Alliance, please visit www.successdynamicsalliance.com
Media Contact
Success Dynamics Alliance
+639178759069
hello@successdynamicsalliance.com
