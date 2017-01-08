Success Dynamics Alliance Announces Manila Launch

Media Contact

-- In an interview earlier this week by Prof. Edmund "Macky" Maceda, Mr Sam Cook MD of Success Dynamics Alliance, announced the impending Manila launch of the Company.The Company have acquired office premises in Paranaque City which are currently undergoing renovation and will be ready for occupancy within the next 14 days.Success Dynamics Alliance intends to bring their unique products and services to the attention of the Manila business community by hosting a series of networking events across the city. The events will be free of charge to attend and will be aimed primarily at Chief Executives, Managing Directors, HR Directors and Senior Managers.Also covered in the interview were key products and services provided by Success Dynamics Alliance. To watch the full interview, please click on the link provided. https://youtu.be/CfYvtSBfhxoSuccess Dynamics Alliance is part of the same group as Success Dynamics UK Ltd who have offices in London, Tokyo and Madrid (www.successdynamics.co.uk)For complete information on Success Dynamics Alliance, please visit www.successdynamicsalliance.com