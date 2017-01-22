Renowned Psychometric Expert To Visit Manila

Media Contact

-- In a statement made today, Commodore Greg Barnes PCGA, Chairman of Success Dynamics Alliance, announced that the renowned Psychometric expert - Mr. Raymond Walley, would be visiting Manila from 10 - 20 February 2017. Mr. Walley is the incumbent Director of Psychometrics for Success Dynamics Alliance and is currently based in London, UK. During his visit, he will be conducting an analyst training course (Level 2) for Manila based SDA Analysts.About Raymond Walley: Raymond is a specialist in the use, training and development of psychometric management instruments. In 1989, he began development of Personality Profile based on original research by William Marsden. This resulted in the launching of the product 2 years later.He is committed to the use of psychometric tools top provide practical, workable solutions to the challenges that businesses face today. He regularly runs seminars on the use of such systems and has lectured at Imperial College, The American University in London, The Academy for Chief Executives, The Executive Committee, Kingston University and Guildhall University.Having played a major role in the development of Personality Profile and Job Scan, he has a deep understanding of their uses - singly and in conjunction with other instruments - in a range of applications, from team building and training needs analysis to corporate culture and group dynamics. He is actively involved in the further development of new and existing products linked to the ever changing demands of commerce and industry.An experienced trainer, he devises and runs specialist courses, not only in psychometrics, but in such areas as assertiveness and self development.The SDA VP - Media and Communications, Mr. Victor Jeffery, went on further to say, "Raymond will be on a very tight schedule with a lot to do in a short space of time! However, he will be available for a limited number of interviews, so all Press and Media submissions should be directed to me at victor@successdynamicsalliance.com by no later than Monday 6 February 2017."About Success Dynamics Alliance: We provide Chief Executives, Managing Directors and HR Directors with the Psychometric skills and solutions to understand their people and improve the way their people work together.With a team of dedicated staff with years of professional experience, we are dedicated to providing the very best solutions to clients in order to maximize the return on your investment.We do not adopt a 'one size fits all mantra' and with a reputation for providing bespoke solutions, we are more than willing to tailor products and services to complement the needs of a client.