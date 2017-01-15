News By Tag
Gakhar Apparel Company by Humzah Arun Khan
London – Humzah Arun Khan has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform crowdfunder with a goal of raising £10,000 to launch a brand new apparel company.
Gakhar is a new fashion brand which aims to sell high quality clothing items which are sleek and stylish whatever the occasion, but at a reasonable and affordable price. Gakhar will create clothes which aren't just based on the latest trends and go out of style before the following season; they will be classy and timeless.
The project vision is to start with a collection of clothes which are versatile. The colours will be rich and the cuts will be sleek and fitted giving a clean appearance. Despite the items being fitted they aim to include the larger sizes and will work actively to ensure that the clothing items are adaptable and will look good regardless of size.
The Team at Gakhar believe that if an item is stylish, it will always look good and be wearable, whereas with trends the clothes aren't always stylish and have limited wearability. Gakhar will be expanding its collection as soon as possible, with the ambition of having a fashion show as soon as possible.
They will also expand into the female market to widen their market, they will also be expanding across different social media sites where you can expect them to show you the best places to eat, holiday and just have fun, as well as health and beauty tips. This expansion also includes blogging and vlogging via their blog page and youtube. It will allow them to interact with the general population much more easily and take on more feedback.
Humzah Arun Khan (Project creator) is 26years old. Arun says "I have always had an interest in Fashion and have decided to take my passion and make a mark in the field. I have had some exposure to the field of fashion, allowing me to use what I have seen and learnt to help ensure that Gakhar is only a success. I really hope that you are able to see my passion and determination for the brand and are able to donate.
With 6 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Gakhar Apparel Company" get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their crowdfunder page: http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/
Humzah Arun Khan
***@gakharworld.com
