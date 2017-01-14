 
Industry News





Techddi.com introduces Software Installer Setup Maker to generate exe file with all required feature

Company developed affordable Software Installer Setup Maker Tool for software programmer and developers to easily create exe file of Windows application and distribute over internet media or across various transferable mediums.
 
 
software-installer-setup-maker-screenshot
software-installer-setup-maker-screenshot
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Techddi.com is leading worldwide Information Technology bases Company in India. Company is specialized to develop various computer applications for Business users, Home users and Developers as per requirement. Company offers cost effective and reliable Setup Creator Software to generate executable file (.exe file) of your Windows application with all essential features or functioning. Software installer setup maker program includes entire program information including General Information (Program name, Version, Company name, Title Text, Copyright Text etc), Dialog, Destination Path, Registry Entry and Entire Files Data.

Windows installer setup creator software is useful for any software developers and programmers for easy generation and deployment of EXE file in small size that easily distributed across various transferable mediums, across different computer system and while a business deal. EXE setup generator program is compatible with all versions of Windows OS including Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10. Setup maker application provide facility to store general, destination, dialogs, add files, shortcuts and registry path details of your product for further application.

Salient features of Software Installer Setup Maker:

• Provide highly interactive graphical user interface easy to use.
• Support creation of shortcuts anywhere, including in Start Menu and on Desktop.
• Provide facility to save created setups either at default location or at user specified location.
• Software facilitates to maintain your program originality.
• Facilitate to generate both install and uninstall setup for your computer software.
• Provide option to create an uninstall entry on Add/Remove application.
• No programming or scripting is required for software setup creation.

For more information about products visit: www.techddi.com and any technical support contact us: support@techddi.com

Contact
techddi.com
9868337762
support@techddi.com
Source:
Email:***@techddi.com
