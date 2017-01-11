 
News By Tag
* Glass Paint
* Glass Coatings
* 2017 Coatings Summit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Glassprimer™ will attend 2017 Coatings Summit in Shanghai

Event brings together industry leaders in paints, inks and coatings
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Glass Paint
Glass Coatings
2017 Coatings Summit

Industry:
Construction

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Glassprimer™ glass paint will attend the 2017 Coatings Summit in Shanghai, China January 18-20, 2017.  The summit brings leaders in the paint and coatings industries together to examine emerging trends, challenges and solutions.

"Specialized coatings have emerged as a leading strategy to control and enhance the performance of a number of architectural materials, including glass," says GlassPaint.com CEO Jon Durham.  "Coatings allow materials engineers to extend a material's characteristics or improve its performance in given circumstances."

Durham says that there's no doubt that coatings will continue to play an important role in the energy consumption, safety and reliability of building materials. "Energy consumption is probably the number one challenge the architectural industry faces. Worldwide, the demand for energy is growing. As emerging nations begin to find their economic strengths, designers need to incorporate the lessons learned from the developed world to ensure that new construction is both equitable and sustainable.

"Glassprimer™ glass paint could play an important role, not only for decorative purposes, but also in controlling heat gain cost-effectively," says Durham.  "Glassprimer™ glass paint can provide coverage for about $1 per square foot. It's available in virtually any color, and is a low-VOC compound, which means it's safe for use indoors.  In addition to our standard formulation, we also offer a water-based alternative that delivers the same performance in a more environmentally friendly package."  Durham says that the paint is guaranteed for 10 years for interior applications, but can also be used for exterior projects, thanks in part to its high UV-light resistance.

About GlassPaint.com

GlassPaint.com is the exclusive distributor of Glassprimer™ self-priming glass paint. Glassprimer™ glass paint creates a truly permanent bond with any glass surface. Glassprimer™ glass paint is a durable, interior/exterior premium home and commercial decorating product that resists heat, humidity, ultraviolet light and common household chemicals and solvents. For more information about Glassprimer™ glass paint, please visit our website at http://www.glasspaint.com/.

Contact
GlassPaint.com
Jon Durham
888-619-2226
sales@glasspaint.com
End
Source:GlassPaint.com
Email:***@glasspaint.com Email Verified
Tags:Glass Paint, Glass Coatings, 2017 Coatings Summit
Industry:Construction
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Julie's Ocean Writing Consultancy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share