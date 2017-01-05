News By Tag
Glassprimer™ Glass Paint Will Visit BAU 2017 in Munich
BAU is one of Europe's largest architectural materials shows
"The emergence of glass as a premier architectural material is evident no matter where you travel in the world," says GlassPaint.com CEO Jon Durham. "Contemporary architecture relies on glass not only for its visual appeal, but also for its ability to transmit natural light into interior space."
Most contemporary commercial construction uses exterior glass to "skin" a building. Specialized glass formulations and coatings allow glass to conserve energy by reducing heat buildup and loss within the building's interior. In addition, designers are beginning to experiment with more operable windows to encourage natural ventilation.
Durham says that glass is used for more than just exterior windows. Interior walls, doors and room dividers all assist in distributing natural light around the structure. Glass can also be used for structural components like staircases, railings and door walls that open up entire sections of the building's exterior.
