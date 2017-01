Glassprimer™ Glass Paint Will Visit BAU 2017 in Munich

BAU is one of Europe's largest architectural materials shows

GlassPaint.com

Jon Durham

888-619-2226

GlassPaint.com
Jon Durham
888-619-2226
sales@glasspaint.com

-- Glassprimer™Glass Paint will visit the BAU 2017 Trade Fair in Munich, Germany January 16-21, 2017. The show will be hosted at Messe München, with 16 separate exhibition pavilions devoted to different architectural materials, and welcomes more than 70,000 visitors from all over the world."The emergence of glass as a premier architectural material is evident no matter where you travel in the world," says GlassPaint.com CEO Jon Durham. "Contemporary architecture relies on glass not only for its visual appeal, but also for its ability to transmit natural light into interior space."Most contemporary commercial construction uses exterior glass to "skin" a building. Specialized glass formulations and coatings allow glass to conserve energy by reducing heat buildup and loss within the building's interior. In addition, designers are beginning to experiment with more operable windows to encourage natural ventilation.Durham says that glass is used for more than just exterior windows. Interior walls, doors and room dividers all assist in distributing natural light around the structure. Glass can also be used for structural components like staircases, railings and door walls that open up entire sections of the building's exterior.Designers are also turning to glass to decorate and laminate wall surfaces. Glass is easy to clean, durable and functional. With a coating like Glassprimer™glass paint, designers can apply virtually any color to the surface of glass. In addition to enhancing its visual appeal, the paint can also help control light and heat build-up.GlassPaint.com is the exclusive distributor of Glassprimer™self-priming glass paint. Glassprimer™glass paint creates a truly permanent bond with any glass surface. Glassprimer™glass paint is a durable, interior/exterior premium home and commercial decorating product that resists heat, humidity, ultraviolet light and common household chemicals and solvents. For more information about Glassprimer™glass paint, please visit our website at http://www.glasspaint.com/