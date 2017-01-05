 
News By Tag
* Glass Paint
* BAU 2017
* Glass Coatings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Glassprimer™ Glass Paint Will Visit BAU 2017 in Munich

BAU is one of Europe's largest architectural materials shows
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Glass Paint
* BAU 2017
* Glass Coatings

Industry:
* Architecture

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Glassprimer™ Glass Paint will visit the BAU 2017 Trade Fair in Munich, Germany January 16-21, 2017. The show will be hosted at Messe München, with 16 separate exhibition pavilions devoted to different architectural materials, and welcomes more than 70,000 visitors from all over the world.

"The emergence of glass as a premier architectural material is evident no matter where you travel in the world," says GlassPaint.com CEO Jon Durham. "Contemporary architecture relies on glass not only for its visual appeal, but also for its ability to transmit natural light into interior space."

Most contemporary commercial construction uses exterior glass to "skin" a building.  Specialized glass formulations and coatings allow glass to conserve energy by reducing heat buildup and loss within the building's interior. In addition, designers are beginning to experiment with more operable windows to encourage natural ventilation.

Durham says that glass is used for more than just exterior windows. Interior walls, doors and room dividers all assist in distributing natural light around the structure.  Glass can also be used for structural components like staircases, railings and door walls that open up entire sections of the building's exterior.

Designers are also turning to glass to decorate and laminate wall surfaces. Glass is easy to clean, durable and functional. With a coating like Glassprimer™ glass paint, designers can apply virtually any color to the surface of glass. In addition to enhancing its visual appeal, the paint can also help control light and heat build-up.

About GlassPaint.com

GlassPaint.com is the exclusive distributor of Glassprimer™ self-priming glass paint. Glassprimer™ glass paint creates a truly permanent bond with any glass surface. Glassprimer™ glass paint is a durable, interior/exterior premium home and commercial decorating product that resists heat, humidity, ultraviolet light and common household chemicals and solvents. For more information about Glassprimer™ glass paint, please visit our website at http://www.glasspaint.com/.

Contact
GlassPaint.com
Jon Durham
888-619-2226
sales@glasspaint.com
End
Source:GlassPaint.com
Email:***@glasspaint.com Email Verified
Tags:Glass Paint, BAU 2017, Glass Coatings
Industry:Architecture
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Julie's Ocean Writing Consultancy News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share