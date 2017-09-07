News By Tag
Just Right Cleaning & Construction Named to Top 500 Qualified Remodeler List
Moses Lake restoration contractor one of five WA companies honored
"We're honored to have our work recognized by Qualified Remodel Magazine," says Ben Justesen, owner of Just Right Cleaning & Construction. Justesen is the second-generation owner of the business. "My father established Just Right Carpet Cleaning in 1984, because he recognized a need for high quality commercial cleaning services," says Justesen. "He expanded the business to include restoration contracting because JRCC was often selected to clean structures after a disaster. He recognized an opportunity for high quality restoration contractors in Eastern Washington."
Just Right Cleaning & Construction services the surrounding areas of Moses Lake, Wenatchee, and Ellensburg, and specializes in remediating damage from wind, fire, water and mold, as well as construction remodeling services for both residential and commercial construction. With 2016 gross remodeling revenues of nearly $3.7 million, Just Right Cleaning & Construction was ranked 361 out of 500 companies, and is one of just five Washington companies to make the list.
Justesen says that his employees are the reason Just Right Cleaning & Construction has been so successful. "JRCC exists because we care about the employees that work for us." Justesen says returning families and businesses back to their spaces after a disaster is rewarding. "It feels good to know that you're helping people restore their spaces, and rebuild their lives and businesses."
Since 1984, the company has won numerous awards and is currently ranked 3,148 on the Inc. 5000 list, Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest growing private companies in America. In addition to remediation services, the company also provides general contracting services, deodorization, demolition, debris removal and contents storage and restoration. The company also secures damaged structures.
About Just Right Cleaning & Construction
Just Right Cleaning & Construction of Moses Lake provides complete restoration services in Eastern Washington for residential and commercial construction that has been damaged by wind, fire, smoke, water and mold. The company also provides rapid-response mitigation services for water, fire and smoke damage. Just Right Cleaning & Construction is fully licensed, bonded and insured. For more information about Just Right Cleaning & Construction, please visit our website at http://www.jrcconline.com/
