Glassprimer™ glass paint will attend SSPC2017 protective coatings show

glass paint will attend the SSPC 2017 show, hosted by the Society for Protective Coatings. The show will be held at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL, January 20 – February 2, 2017. The show features a technical program, continuing education opportunities and exhibits from specialty coatings manufacturers.
"Coatings are the key to performance,"
says Jon Durham, CEO of GlassPaint.com. "Materials engineers in all industries are working to develop coatings that will enhance the performance of existing materials, because it's sometimes easier and more cost-effective to develop coatings that will deliver the desired performance than it is to use existing materials or discover new ones.
Durham points to Glassprimer™
glass paint as a prime example. Ordinary paints don't adhere to glass, although they will dry on a glass surface. Without special adherent properties, the paint chips, peels and reconstitutes in humid conditions. It's also highly susceptible to impact damage and discoloration from UV light exposure.
"Glassprimer™
glass paint is specially formulated to bond to the surface of the glass at the nanoscale level," says Durham. "The nanoscale bonding properties mean that Glassprimer™
glass paint won't chip, fade or peel, and it resists both contact damage and fading or discoloration that ordinarily comes with exposure to direct sunlight." `Glassprimer™
