News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Glassprimer™ Glass Paint Will Attend the NAHB International Builders Show
NAHB is the largest light construction conference in the world
"Home builders and homeowners alike are looking for ways to improve the aesthetic value of a home," says Jon Durham, CEO of GlassPaint.com. "Glass is not a novel material in home construction;
Durham says that glass is attractive because it is entirely renewable, durable and elegant. "Homeowners like glass because it improves the view, especially around scenic spaces. It also bridges the gap between a home's interior and its exterior environment."
Increased use of glass in construction leaves designers looking for ways to improve privacy. Durham says that coatings like Glassprimer™
Glass is also being used as a decorative material in the living space. "Whether it's being used to enliven a communal space or being put to work in the kitchen or bathroom, glass is definitely emerging as a premium design material in light construction,"
About GlassPaint.com
GlassPaint.com is the exclusive distributor of Glassprimer™
Contact
GlassPaint.com
Jon Durham
888-619-2226
sales@glasspaint.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse