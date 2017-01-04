 
Glassprimer™ Glass Paint Will Attend the NAHB International Builders Show

NAHB is the largest light construction conference in the world
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Glassprimer™ Glass Paint will attend the NAHB International Builder's Show in Orlando, FL January 10-15, 2017. The event showcases homebuilding and light construction, and is the premier homebuilding industry event worldwide.

"Home builders and homeowners alike are looking for ways to improve the aesthetic value of a home," says Jon Durham, CEO of GlassPaint.com. "Glass is not a novel material in home construction; it's been used in windows for years, but builders and homeowners are seeking ways to increase the glass content of their homes."

Durham says that glass is attractive because it is entirely renewable, durable and elegant. "Homeowners like glass because it improves the view, especially around scenic spaces. It also bridges the gap between a home's interior and its exterior environment."

Increased use of glass in construction leaves designers looking for ways to improve privacy. Durham says that coatings like Glassprimer™ glass paint offer an excellent solution because the paint is designed to bond with glass permanently. Glassprimer™ glass paint can provide a frosted effect on glass for about $1 per square foot. The paint's permanent bond also means that it holds up to humidity and direct sunlight.

Glass is also being used as a decorative material in the living space. "Whether it's being used to enliven a communal space or being put to work in the kitchen or bathroom, glass is definitely emerging as a premium design material in light construction," says Durham. "Shows like the NAHB give us the opportunity to demonstrate the versatility of glass in residential projects."

About GlassPaint.com

GlassPaint.com is the exclusive distributor of Glassprimer™ self-priming glass paint. Glassprimer™ glass paint creates a truly permanent bond with any glass surface. Glassprimer™ glass paint is a durable, interior/exterior premium home and commercial decorating product that resists heat, humidity, ultraviolet light and common household chemicals and solvents. For more information about Glassprimer™ glass paint, please visit our website at http://www.glasspaint.com/.

