Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524


Glassprimer™ Glass Paint Will Attend the BEC 2017 Conference

Conference focuses on issues facing glass in construction industry
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Glassprimer™ glass paint will attend the Glass Association of North America's Building Envelope Contractor's convention, February 6-8, 2017 at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, NV. The conference brings together building contractors, glaziers and other glass professionals who are actively involved in building with glass.

"Glass is the workhorse of modern architecture," says Jon Durham, CEO of GlassPaint.com. "Glass is a signature material, and it's in high demand, but it also presents a set of challenges that the architecture and building industries must address."

Durham says that while glass is valued for its high availability, low cost and dramatic presentation, addressing issues of energy consumption in glass-and-steel structures is essential. "The elegance of glass in construction is undisputed, but energy consumption is and will continue to be the number one issue in glass construction.  Ventilation is another important consideration, largely because some sealed glass designs promote the buildup of heat in the interior space."

Durham says that coatings will play an important role in answering the challenges that arise from glass construction. "Glass coatings must be durable in order to withstand humidity and UV light damage. Adherence to a glass surface is also challenging, because glass resists surface bonding."

Durham says that specially engineered coatings like Glassprimer™ glass paint may address multiple issues that arise from glass construction. "Glassprimer™ glass paint bonds with the glass surface at the nanoscale level. The bond is permanent, so the paint resists delaminating, impact damage and fading caused by direct exposure to the sun."

The cost of specialty coatings can also be an issue. Glassprimer™ glass paint provides coverage for about $1 per square foot, which is typically less than the cost of conventional frosted glass. In addition, the paint can be tinted to match the palette of virtually any major paint manufacturer. Designers can integrate it seamlessly into any design, and it can be used for both interior and exterior glass projects.

About GlassPaint.com

GlassPaint.com is the exclusive distributor of Glassprimer™ self-priming glass paint. Glassprimer™ glass paint creates a truly permanent bond with any glass surface. Glassprimer™ glass paint is a durable, interior/exterior premium home and commercial decorating product that resists heat, humidity, ultraviolet light and common household chemicals and solvents. For more information about Glassprimer™ glass paint, please visit our website at http://www.glasspaint.com/.

