News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Glassprimer™ Glass Paint Will Attend the BEC 2017 Conference
Conference focuses on issues facing glass in construction industry
"Glass is the workhorse of modern architecture,"
Durham says that while glass is valued for its high availability, low cost and dramatic presentation, addressing issues of energy consumption in glass-and-steel structures is essential. "The elegance of glass in construction is undisputed, but energy consumption is and will continue to be the number one issue in glass construction. Ventilation is another important consideration, largely because some sealed glass designs promote the buildup of heat in the interior space."
Durham says that coatings will play an important role in answering the challenges that arise from glass construction. "Glass coatings must be durable in order to withstand humidity and UV light damage. Adherence to a glass surface is also challenging, because glass resists surface bonding."
Durham says that specially engineered coatings like Glassprimer™
The cost of specialty coatings can also be an issue. Glassprimer™
About GlassPaint.com
GlassPaint.com is the exclusive distributor of Glassprimer™
Contact
GlassPaint.com
Jon Durham
888-619-2226
sales@glasspaint.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse