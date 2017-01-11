Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

James lamb

James lamb

-- According to Stratistics MRC, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is expected to grow from $38.52 billion in 2015 to $62.86 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.24%. Strict regulations by government bodies and security agencies about the use of personal protective equipment are fuelling the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness towards individual safety and security at workplace is impacting the market growth. However, availability of raw material, high cost of raw material and automation in end user industries are restraining the market.Hand protection is the highest revenue generating segment owing to its extensive use in many enduser industries. However, fall protection segment would witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Healthcare segment is expected to witness maximum growth on account of rapidly launching new and advanced products. Due to increasing manufacturing industry in emerging regions, manufacturing segment dominated the global PPE end users market.North America accounted for the largest share in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding manufacturing industry and rising awareness about usage of personal protective equipment in China, Indonesia and India.Some of the key players in global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market include Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Limited, Avon Rubber P.L.C, Cardinal Health Inc., E.D. Bullard Company, Gateway Safety Inc., Grolls AB, Honeywell International Inc., Interspiro AB, JSP Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kwintet AB, Lakeland Industries Inc., Latchways Plc, Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc., MAPA Spontex, Inc., Mine Safety Appliances Company, Polison Corporation, Rock Fall Ltd., Saf-T-Gard International Inc., and Showa Inc.• Head Protection• Eye & Face Protection• Hearing Protection• Fall Protection• Respiratory Protectiono Airline Respiratorso Air Purifying Respiratorso Self Contained Breathing Apparatuso Supplied Air respiratorso Emergency Escape Breathing Apparatuso Dust Masks• Protective Clothingo Limited General-Use Protective Clothingo Mechanical Protective Clothingo High-Visibility Protective Clothingo Flame Retardant Apparelo Clean Room Protective Clothingo Chemical Defending Garmentso Other Protective Clothing• Hand & ARM Protectiono Durable Gloveso Disposable Gloves• Protective Footwearo Polyurethaneo PVCo Leathero Rubbero Other Protective Footwear• Other Products• Chemicals• Construction• Fire Fighting• Food Industry• Healthcare/Pharmaceutical• Manufacturing• Mining• Oil & Gas• Transportation• Other End Users• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market