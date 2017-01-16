News By Tag
Hoss Gotti Enlists Rich The Kid For "Be A Boss" (Remix)
The buzzing rapper's latest project promises to build upon the existing excitement surrounding his developing career, while showcasing his quality music and abilities as a rapper.
About Hoss Gotti
Hoss Gotti is establishing himself as the music industry's next big thing. With his distinct voice, lyrical diversity, creativity and originality, Hoss definitely has next up. Hoss was born in the gritty streets of South Jamaica, Queens on January 30th. Hoss is a visionary who implements his amazing capacity for music in each and every masterpiece that he works on. A Queens native, and Atlanta transplant, Hoss was exposed to the music industry at an early age by his uncle Tawayne Anderson, better known as Worldwide LA. His uncle is a recording artist who recorded hit songs with Akon, Rick Ross and Jim Jones to name a few.
At 12 years old, Hoss was recording music at Quad Studios and learning how to use pro tools. A skill he eventually mastered. His uncle would take him to Def Jam when he had meetings and he was able to learn first hand about the music industry and meet celebrities such as Akon, Maino and Jay Z. From there his passion for music grew stronger but music wasn't his only love. Hoss was a talented athlete, he earned a full scholarship to play basketball. Hoss was a great student and gifted athlete but his dislike for authority caused him to lose his scholarship and change high schools three times, which eventually led him to turn to the streets and give up on his dream of going to the NBA.
Now at 21, he is determined to make his mark in the music industry. Though young, Hoss is extremely focused, serious, and dedicated when it comes to his music. Under the guidance of his uncle he has honed his skills as a performer and as a multi-talented artist with a mature, polished, and unique sound. He recently released his new single "Be A Boss" which has already amassed over 63k plays on soundcloud. With his great energy, charisma, clever word play and lyrics his single is sure to become a smash hit.
With cosigns on his social media by artist like, Blac Youngsta, Skippa Da Flippa and an upcoming remix with Rich The Kid that has not yet to be released. Hoss Gotti has all the components to become a household name.
To keep up with Hoss Gotti check out her social networks below:
For interviews and press inquiries please contact Kathy Liautaud at kathy@klprgroup.com
About KLPR Group
KLPR Group, LLC is a New York - based boutique public relations, marketing and communications consulting firm catering to a broad based clientele in the worlds of entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. KLPR Group was founded 6 years ago by publicist and brand architect Kathy Liautaud who built her resume working with Wyclef Jean, Jerry Wonda, Rich Dollaz, BET, MTV, Angela and Vanessa Simmons and working as a freelance consultant with AKOO, Parish Nation and Triple Fat Goose and Born Fly. A seasoned and accomplished branding guru and publicist. Ms. Liautaud started her firm when she saw there was a void in the public relations, marketing and branding realm that catered to the urban market. KLPR Group offers a more personalized, innovative and cohesive brand solution.
Media Contact
Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group
kathy@klprgroup.com
