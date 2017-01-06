News By Tag
Company releases Barcode Generator for Mac OS X to design multiple barcode labels
Barcode Generator Software for Mac OS X creates and prints barcode labels, tags, coupon and stickers using linear barcode font standard
Mac Barcode Generator utility provides facility to generate multiple copies of barcode labels with different barcode value and text using batch processing series feature. Software provides option to import barcode value, barcode header and barcode footer from excel file as well as text file. Mac barcode designing utility allows users to modify designed barcode using General settings, Font settings and color settings as per your requirements. Software provides facility to save created barcode images in various file formats like JPEG, GIF, WMF, TIFF, PNG and many more.
Software Features:
1. Software provides facility to design barcode Labels, Stickers, Rolls, Coupons, Ribbons etc as per your requirements.
2. Mac barcode designing application provides facility to generate barcode images using linear barcode font stands.
3. Barcode Generator for Mac OS X allows users to generate multiple barcode labels using Batch Processing Series option.
4. Save generated barcode images in multiple file formats like JPEG, TIFF, BMP, PNG, EMF, EXIF, GIF etc .
5. Software is useful for small as well as large business organization.
6. Software provides print preview functionality that allows users to view created barcode images before finalizing to avoid printing errors.
7. No expert guidance or any technical training is needed to operate this software.
