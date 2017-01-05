 
Industry News





Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Sale of Corona Self Storage

 
PHOENIX - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO is pleased to announce the sale of Corona Self Storage in Fort Mohave, Arizona. The self storage facility sold January 6, 2017 for $385,000. The property, located on Corona Road, provides 132 units of drive up self storage for personal and small business storage needs. Eagle Commercial lead an international marketing campaign sourcing numerous potential buyers and multiple offers. Ultimately a local buyer came in with the highest bid. The sale of this property required the depth of experience, resources and industry contacts of our team and all parties involved.  In the end, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.

Jeff Gorden, CCIM of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, an Argus Self Storage Sales Network Affiliate, specializes in self storage and RV storage properties and represented the Seller in this transaction.

Our self storage specialty group is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase opportunities.  Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com.

Visit http://gorden-group.com/ for more Information
Source:Eagle Commercial Realty Services
Email:***@eaglecommercial.com
Posted By:***@eaglecommercial.com Email Verified
Tags:Self Storage, Commercial Real Estate, Fort Mohave
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
