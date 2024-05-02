Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
MBCEA Announces 2024 Building of the Year Winners
By: MBCEA
Additionally, Awards of Merit and Excellence were announced for buildings in three separate categories: Commercial, Community and Manufacturing, while an Award of Excellence was presented in the Agricultural category.
"Congratulations to APX Construction as this year's overall winner," said Robert Tiffin, MBCEA President. "Their work on the Truck Center Companies complex was outstanding, and they had some great competition as well. It's amazing to see how this contest has grown, and this year we saw 31 companies enter a total of 40 projects for consideration."
Following is a complete list of all 2024 MBCEA Building of the Year Award Winners, the MBCEA members that worked on the building and the metal building manufacturer/
Building of the Year: The Truck Center Companies sales and service center in Mankato, MN. APX Construction Group of Mankato was the general contractor for the 96,114 square-foot facility. It includes a total of seven buildings erected together to create an all-in-one complex with a standing seam metal roof and insulated metal wall panels. Metallic Building Company of Houston, TX, part of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., was the metal building systems provider.
Agriculture – Award of Excellence: McNeely Horse Facility, Ronda, NC. Garanco, Inc. of Pilot Mountain, NC, was the project manager for the 24,800 square-foot riding arena with attached viewing area. Metallic Building Company of Houston, TX, part of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., was the metal building systems provider.
Commercial – Award of Excellence: Builders FirstSource Showroom/Office/
Commercial – Award of Merit: Floors & Doors 2.0 Hangar, Englewood, CO. Buildings by Design, located in Brush, CO, served as the metal building furnish and erect subcontractor for the project, which includes a 30,332 square-foot metal building system hanger and attached 38,000 square foot office building with insulated metal wall panels. Chief Buildings was the metal building manufacturer and provided the metal roof.
Community – Award of Excellence: Sukeforth Family Sports Center at Thomas College, Waterville, ME. Sheridan Construction of Fairfield, ME, was the contractor and erector for the new athletic building overlooking the college fields. Butler Manufacturing was the metal building manufacturer.
Community – Award of Merit: Kennett Fire Station, Kennett, MO. Zoellner Construction of Perryville, MO, served as the general contractor for the 86' x 70' fire station with four truck bays. American Buildings, a Nucor Brand located in Terrill, TX, was the metal building manufacturer.
Manufacturing – Award of Excellence: Richstone Marble and Granite retail store and production warehouse, Chantilly, VA. Omega Contracting, located in Fallston, MD, advised in the design process and was the furnish and erect contractor. The 14,261 square-foot project included two interior crane bays, insulated metal wall panels, a roof designed for a solar system and multiple parapets. Nucor Building Systems manufactured the metal building system.
Manufacturing – Award of Merit: Commercial Metals Company AZ2 Micro Mill, Mesa, AZ. Fleming Steel Erectors of Tulsa, OK furnished and erected the metal building systems for the 435,000 square-foot micro steel mill, which included a total of 11 buildings with metal roofs and walls. Butler Heavy Structures manufactured the metal buildings.
Entries are judged by an outside panel of judges based on the following criteria: Aesthetics, Unusual or Interesting Features, Quality, Complexity, and Green Building Elements. Judges for this year's awards were Ronald Albert, AIA, RHA Architects; Jerry Gorski, Gorski Engineering;
Contact
Sasha Demyan
***@mbcea.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse