Industry News





Rachele Royale set to release CIRCUS LIFE

Rachele Royale's latest single set to release Friday the 13th via CPG Music.
 
 
CPG Music Rachele Royale debuts latest single & video "Circus Life"
CPG Music Rachele Royale debuts latest single & video "Circus Life"
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The sultry, sexy recording artist Rachele Royale is getting ready for the release of her latest single, Circus Life. The song and video will be released on Friday, January 13, 2017 via CPG Music.

Co-written and produced by Massive Musik's Brandon Sammons, Circus Life showcases Rachele Royale's strength in the pop-rock genre, with a seductive burlesque edge that drives a new sound to the airwaves.

"Circus Life" says artist Rachele Royale, "lyrically portrays the alluring desires of "Hollywood" and the entertainment industry. We are seduced by the appearance of glamour and fame, and then taken down emotionally with the truths and hardships that come along with this world and the people in it."

About Rachele Royale:

Rachele Royale, is a Los Angeles based recording artist from the Bay Area, signed to the record label CPG Music. Her first full length album was produced by legendary rock producer Mutt Lange (Lady Gaga, AC/DC, Shania Twain, Def Leppard, Maroon 5) along with Swedish producer Tony Nilsson. Her single Unscrew U won the My Music Challenge on 104.3FM with Mario Lopez.

Rachele Royale's pop single TapDat was featured on the VH1 show Hit The Floor and was played at numerous NFL and NBA halftime shows, while Different Now (produced by Massive Muzik) and it's music video (filmed/directed by award winning director TJ Scott, Dennys Ilic, Bert Kish) is the showcase for Leica Camera's first "motion" music video.

Rachele Royale is currently in studio recording her new album with award winning producers Sir Charles Wilson (Rhianna), Jacob Bunton (Jennifer Lopez, Adler) and Jens Gad (Enigma). She is also collaborating closely with Swedish writer/producer Andreas Carlsson who has written hit songs for many of today's top recording stars including Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Bon Jovi, Ricky Martin and Carrie Underwood.

Jason Young and Val Young of 8 and 1 Productions,, creative director/choreographers for Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, also joined Rachele Royale's team in preparation for her live stage show and tour.

Early 2017 will be busy for Rachele Royale. On January 13th, 2017 her first single of the year Circus Life will be released along with a visually epic, feature-film styled music video directed by multi-award winning director TJ Scott (Gotham, Stephen King's The Mist, Bates Motel, Queen of the South, Dark Matter, Strain, Black Sails, Spartacus...). Rachele Royale will release and tour her new album Summer 2017.

RacheleRoyale.com Listen/Download preview of Circus Life: http://bit.ly/RacheleRoyaleCircusLifeClip

#RacheleRoyale URL: RacheleRoyale.com

Facebook.com/RacheleRoyaleMusic

Instagram.com/RacheleRoyaleMusic

Twitter.com/RacheleRoyale

YouTube.com/RachelRoyaleMusic

Soundcloud.com/RacheleRoyale

iTunes.com/RacheleRoyale


Record Label: CPG Music Contact: TJ Scott | TJ@CinematicPicturesGroup.com

For more information on Rachele Royale, CPG Music or to request a complete copy of Circus Life, please contact: 

Popular Press Media Group (PPMG) 

310-860-7774 T, media@ppmg.info

Popular Press Media Group | PPMG
310-860-7774
***@ppmg.info
Source:CPGMusic
Email:***@ppmg.info
Posted By:***@ppmg.info Email Verified
