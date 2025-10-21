News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kathryn Feldman & Yuria Mizuta [MORSO] "MA" BIENVENUE
By: Yuria Mizuta Morso Art
"For me, art is not just a means of communication;
Through her creations, Kathryn Feldman presents her vision of the ambiguity of the contemporary world. By using materials at the end of their life, destined for destruction, she confronts us with the fleetingness of existence and the fragility of our being.
Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts (USA), Kathryn Feldman began her artistic journey with a Bachelor's degree in printmaking, specializing in etching, lithography, and woodcut printing. Her work led her to study alongside S.W. Hayter at Atelier 17 in Paris, and then in Tokyo at Toshi Yoshida's Hanga woodblock printmaking studio.
She then pursued postgraduate studies in drawing and painting at the Glasgow School of Art, before concluding her artistic training in the United States with a Master's degree in sculpture, specializing in metal. This diversity of explored mediums demonstrates her desire to become a complete artist, free to navigate between techniques and materials.
Her work is characterized by an eclectic aesthetic and the use of assemblage techniques. She frequently incorporates reclaimed or repurposed materials, which she then reworks with brightly colored paint. The painted forms act like a visual game of hide-and-seek, emphasizing or blurring the constructed shapes. The result is an unconstrained work that asserts itself in space and physically engages the viewer.
Rather than simple abstractions, her compositions feature identifiable and referenced forms, inviting symbolic interpretation. Like a secret language, her work communicates in a complex visual murmur, often difficult to interpret, yet always evocative.
Kathryn Feldman exhibits her works in private galleries in France and abroad, and her creations are part of numerous private collections.
Notable Exhibitions
Among her solo exhibitions, she has shown at the Palais des Beaux-Arts de Lille, the Musée La Piscine de Roubaix, the Maison Folie de Wazemmes, and La Tri-Postale in Lille. She has also participated in group exhibitions at the MUba Eugène Leroy in Tourcoing, the Columbus Art Museum (Ohio), the Huntington Art Museum (WV), and King's College, London.
***
"Peace with nature, peace with ourselves." Yuria Mizuta [MORSO]
Through her vibrant abstract compositions, Yuria Mizuta [MORSO], explores timeless concepts related to the joy of MA 間 — the fleeting moment, the "interval" that is an enchanting "space" which opens and connects things to give them meaning. It is not about filling the void, but rather about leaving a necessary emptiness for existence to reveal itself. This shared instant, a memory of an encounter, transforms to become a part of ourselves, amplifies over time, and perhaps, in turn, transforms into a dream. For Mizuta, creation is intrinsically a form of therapeutic expression, a constant quest for the meaning of identity in the contemporary world, as well as themes of love, pain, loss, dreams, memory, and joy. Her preferred medium is acrylic on canvas. Her visible, dynamic brushstrokes lend a tactile dimension to the canvas, inviting the viewer to attentive exploration. The Virtues series became a source of healing and endurance during the pandemic. It presents instinctive representations of fundamental qualities: Courage, Determination, Magnificence, Modesty, Sincerity, Patience, and Benevolence. Concurrently, Regeneration offers a contemplative and respectful homage to Nature.
Born in Yokohama into a family of artists, Mizuta was trained from a young age by her mother, a renowned silkscreen specialist who collaborated with iconic figures such as Andy Warhol, Friedensreich Hundertwasser, and Hugo Pratt. Her educational and artistic journey took her to Venice and Milan, Italy, as well as Tokyo, Kyoto, Paris, and California.
Yuria Mizuta [MORSO] regularly exhibits her works in private galleries in France, England, Japan, and the United States, and her creations enrich numerous private collections.
Notable Awards The Fine Arts meet Jazz - Paris; Southwest, Arcachon Bay, Atlantic Ocean, Bernard Magrez Cultural Institute - Bordeaux. Exhibitions MA online - Nihonbashi Art - Tokyo; Ma Joie - Tsubomido - Kyoto; MA in Virtual Reality and online - Nihonbashi Art - Tokyo; Natural Miniatures - Galerie Vivienne, Paris; VAA International Art Exhibition / online - Chester, UK. Residencies 6ishiki - Kameoka, Kyoto, Japan.
***
Galerie du Montparnasse is a former bookstore transformed into an art gallery in the mid-20th century, with Gilberte Sollacaro reportedly one of its first directors. In November 1948, Georges Mathieu and Alfred Russell organized here one of the first exhibitions of Abstract Expressionism in France, presenting numerous works by American artists from the New York School. Willem de Kooning, Arshile Gorky, Ad Reinhardt, Camille Bryen, Hans Hartung, Georges Mathieu, Mark Tobey, Francis Picabia, Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko were exhibited here, and for some of these artists, for the first time in France.
Dates From Saturday, November 22nd to Wednesday, December 3rd
Location Galerie du Montparnasse, 55 rue de Montparnasse, 75014 Paris, France
Hours Open from 12 PM to 8 PM
Opening Vernissage Saturday, November 22nd from 6 PM
Midissage Thursday, November 27th from 6 PM
Closing Finissage Wednesday, December 3rd from 6 PM
Details https://www.morsoart.com/
Contact
Julia Yuria Mizuta
***@morsoart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse