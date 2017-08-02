News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
'Longmire' Cinematic Pictures Book Launches
Netflix fan-favorite 'Longmire' TV series lives on — in a stunning, 17" x 11" collectors coffee table book by photographer/curators TJ Scott and Dennys Ilic, founders of Cinematic Pictures Group.
The modern-day western TV series, which airs on Netflix, is based on the best-selling novels by Craig Johnson. Filmed in picturesque Santa Fe, 'Longmire's sets and natural vistas provided stunning backdrops for the images contained in the 200-page book. 'Longmire' marks the fourth publishing release by Cinematic Pictures Group (previous publications include 'In The Tub'; 'In The Tub' — Special Edition; 'Men of Science Fiction').
Set in fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming, 'Longmire' stars Robert Taylor as 'Walt Longmire,' a sheriff who investigates major crimes within his jurisdiction.
www.cinematicpicturesgroup.com/
The 'Longmire' Cinematic Pictures Book features beautiful portraits of favorite characters and never-before-
● Robert Taylor — Sheriff Walt Longmire
● Katee Sackhoff — Victoria 'Vic' Moretti
● Lou Diamond Phillips — Henry Standing Bear ● Cassidy Freeman — Cady Longmire
● Adam Bartley — The Ferg
● Luanne Stephens — Ruby
● Zahn McClarnon — Officer Mathias
● Ally Walker — Dr. Donna Sue Monaghan
● Callum Keith Rennie — Walker Browning
● Tamara Duarte — Mandy Plitt
● Josh Cooke — Eamonn O'Neill
The 'Longmire' book is in part a result of the highly successful Kickstarter program launched by Scott and Ilic in March 2017. Early champions received special incentives, including 17" x 11" signed photos and invitations to the official red carpet launch event in Los Angeles at CInematic Pictures Gallery on July 29, 2017.
I have had the great honor to be part of 'Longmire's' journey," said co-photographer/
Co-photographer/
About Cinematic Pictures Group:
Los Angeles-based Cinematic Pictures Group (CPG) is a multifaceted entertainment group with production, publishing and music divisions. The inspiration of multi-award winning director TJ and internationally renowned celebrity photographer Dennys Ilic, CPG is headquartered in their stunning, 4000 sq ft gallery in the Hollywood & Highland complex in the heart of Hollywood. Visit: http://www.cinematicpicturesgroup.com/
About TJ Scott
TJ Scott is a multi-award winning network series and film director/writer and producer who loves photography. While most of his time is spent directing network shows including: Star Trek: Discovery, Stephen King's "The Mist", Gotham, Bates Motel, Queen of the South, Dark Matter, Orphan Black, 12 Monkeys, The Strain, Spartacus, Longmire, Black Sails, Hemlock Grove, Constantine to name a few; in 2014 he made photography a priority and created his debut coffee-table book, "In The Tub" in support of breast cancer. A who's who of celebrities from film, television, music and sports industries, sales of the book resulted in raising much-needed funds for breast cancer research and awareness. With over 42 million views of his images on Flickr alone, TJ designated 100% of the 'In The Tub' profits to charity.
TJ Scott has been published in and has had his work published in/and on, the cover of dozens of magazines, captured over 250 pages of Editorial and Fashion spreads, as well as Book Covers and Album Covers for Bands.
Imdb: http://www.imdb.com/
About Dennys Ilic
With a background in cinematography (having shot the international multi-award-
IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/
To secure a copy of the 'Longmire' Coffee Table Book, order now: http://www.cinematicpicturesgroup.com/
For more information on Cinematic Pictures Group, Cinematic Pictures Publishing, TJ Scott and Dennys Ilic, please contact media@ppmg.info or call 310–860–7774.
Media Contact
Popular Press Media Group (PPMG)
cpg@ppmg.info
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse