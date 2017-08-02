 
* Netflix
* Longmire
* Netflix series
* Television
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
August 2017
'Longmire' Cinematic Pictures Book Launches

Netflix fan-favorite 'Longmire' TV series lives on — in a stunning, 17" x 11" collectors coffee table book by photographer/curators TJ Scott and Dennys Ilic, founders of Cinematic Pictures Group.
 
 
Get your copy of "Longmire" TV series, by CPG today!
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Netflix fan-favorite 'Longmire' TV series lives on — in a stunning, 17" x 11" collectors coffee table book. Under the banner of Cinematic Pictures Group (CPG) publishing division, the book was photographed and curated by multi award-winning series director TJ Scott and renowned celebrity photographer Dennys Ilic. In honor of the series sixth and final season, Scott and Ilic took the opportunity to create a unique memento for 'Longmire' followers and photography enthusiasts alike.

The modern-day western TV series, which airs on Netflix, is based on the best-selling novels by Craig Johnson. Filmed in picturesque Santa Fe, 'Longmire's sets and natural vistas provided stunning backdrops for the images contained in the 200-page book. 'Longmire' marks the fourth publishing release by Cinematic Pictures Group (previous publications include 'In The Tub'; 'In The Tub' — Special Edition; 'Men of Science Fiction').

Set in fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming, 'Longmire' stars Robert Taylor as 'Walt Longmire,' a sheriff who investigates major crimes within his jurisdiction.

www.cinematicpicturesgroup.com/books/longmire-book

The 'Longmire' Cinematic Pictures Book features beautiful portraits of favorite characters and never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes images of cast and crew including:

● Robert Taylor — Sheriff Walt Longmire
● Katee Sackhoff — Victoria 'Vic' Moretti
● Lou Diamond Phillips — Henry Standing Bear ● Cassidy Freeman — Cady Longmire
● Adam Bartley — The Ferg
● Luanne Stephens — Ruby
● Zahn McClarnon — Officer Mathias
● Ally Walker — Dr. Donna Sue Monaghan
● Callum Keith Rennie — Walker Browning
● Tamara Duarte — Mandy Plitt
● Josh Cooke — Eamonn O'Neill

The 'Longmire' book is in part a result of the highly successful Kickstarter program launched by Scott and Ilic in March 2017. Early champions received special incentives, including 17" x 11" signed photos and invitations to the official red carpet launch event in Los Angeles at CInematic Pictures Gallery on July 29, 2017.

I have had the great honor to be part of 'Longmire's' journey," said co-photographer/curator and series director TJ Scott. "The series was a true homage to a bygone era of not only entertainment but Americana itself. From the small-town feel to the value-driven characters and the life lessons taught along the way. Our 'Longmire' coffee table book captures this essence. We created the book to celebrate with the fans the extraordinary work of the creatives, the filmmakers, and the cast who brought 'Longmire' to life and enriched our lives.

Co-photographer/curator Dennys Ilic went on to say, "as we walked out onto the massive plains, I could hear the footsteps of generations before. It was as though their spirits were touching our lenses. At every turn, and through every take — every frame was more captivating than the last. This book gave us a unique opportunity to showcase this incredible magic — with the cast, crew, story, and sets. With the support and encouragement of the fans, we were inspired to make this spectacular."


About Cinematic Pictures Group:

Los Angeles-based Cinematic Pictures Group (CPG) is a multifaceted entertainment group with production, publishing and music divisions. The inspiration of multi-award winning director TJ and internationally renowned celebrity photographer Dennys Ilic, CPG is headquartered in their stunning, 4000 sq ft gallery in the Hollywood & Highland complex in the heart of Hollywood. Visit: http://www.cinematicpicturesgroup.com/ to see their latest projects.

About TJ Scott
TJ Scott is a multi-award winning network series and film director/writer and producer who loves photography. While most of his time is spent directing network shows including: Star Trek: Discovery, Stephen King's "The Mist", Gotham, Bates Motel, Queen of the South, Dark Matter, Orphan Black, 12 Monkeys, The Strain, Spartacus, Longmire, Black Sails, Hemlock Grove, Constantine to name a few; in 2014 he made photography a priority and created his debut coffee-table book, "In The Tub" in support of breast cancer. A who's who of celebrities from film, television, music and sports industries, sales of the book resulted in raising much-needed funds for breast cancer research and awareness. With over 42 million views of his images on Flickr alone, TJ designated 100% of the 'In The Tub' profits to charity.

TJ Scott has been published in and has had his work published in/and on, the cover of dozens of magazines, captured over 250 pages of Editorial and Fashion spreads, as well as Book Covers and Album Covers for Bands.
Imdb: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0779830/?ref_=nv_sr_1

About Dennys Ilic
With a background in cinematography (having shot the international multi-award-winning "Face to Face"), Dennys has for the past 13 years also pursued his passion as a professional photographer. Ilic is widely regarded for his photography work with actor Daniel Radcliffe aka "Harry Potter" on numerous occasions over a five-year period for the covers and editorial stories in hundreds of international publications associated with the release of the Harry Potter films. His extensive client list includes film studios, major motion pictures, television, magazines, and musicians - Warner Bros. Pictures, Roadshow, United Pictures International (UPI), Newline Cinema, Strange Music / Tech N9ne and Flo-Rida to name a few. Dennys is now permanently based in Los Angeles where he has become best known for edgy and soulful images that capture the true essence of his subjects.

IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm1314668/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1

To secure a copy of the 'Longmire' Coffee Table Book, order now: http://www.cinematicpicturesgroup.com/books/longmire-book

For more information on Cinematic Pictures Group, Cinematic Pictures Publishing, TJ Scott and Dennys Ilic, please contact media@ppmg.info or call 310–860–7774.

