"Officer Lincoln Holly" Film Invites Viewers to #EndLethalForce
Official Selection of the 2017 Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival
"Officer Lincoln Holly" is a timely piece which hits close to home. It's about a black cop who tries to get his life back after losing it all after fatally shooting an unarmed black teen, created by dynamic duo Rashawn Vaughn, Producer and Actor, along with his wife, Haipha Simon, Writer/Creator.
The Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival was founded as a means to provide independent artists committed to social justice with a place through which to share their work with the global community; a place where artists are allowed to take risks, tell their stories as they work to change the world.1
According to The Guardian, which keeps a current database of all law enforcement and civilian related shootings; a record 1093 people have been shot and killed by police in 2016.2
"On average, 91 people died at the hands of the police due to the excessive use of lethal force in the year 2016. After reading that we knew we couldn't delay in taking a stand against the violence and civil unrest that is happening in our country," said Vaughn. "We knew we needed to find a way to combine our talents and connections to make an impact. If we can find a way to inspire people to take action in this movement, which demands the immediate implementation and/or revisions of policies in reference to the excessive use of lethal force by law enforcement, we know we will be able to make the necessary strides needed to stop this terrible injustice. It's not just about inspiring this generation, but the next one and the one after that towards peace and justice. "As the father to a newborn boy, I am responsible for helping create the best possible future for him and I'm passionate about getting as many people as possible to see "Officer Lincoln Holly".
The story of Officer Lincoln Holly begins during a routine patrol where Holly and his partner find themselves chasing after a couple of suspects. Unfortunately for Holly he ends up shooting one of the suspects, who turns out to be unarmed African-American teen Nicky James. In a desperate attempt for forgiveness, Holly makes a video for his teenage boy and unborn son, pleading his innocence but it comes at a price.
The film's team includes: Haipha Simon, Writer & Creator, and previous contributor to LA Sentinel and The Daily Breeze; Director, DeWaun Ragland; George Williams, Executive Producer; Executive Producer and Actor Daniel Zacapa, best known for his diverse film and television roles including "Chicago Fire", "Chicago PD", "Marvels Agents of Shield", "Se7en", "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" and many other credits; Actor Allen Maldonado known for his roles in controversial films and television shows such as "Straight Out of Compton", "Dope", "The Equalizer", "Black-ish" and "Survivor's Remorse" to name a few; and introducing up-and-coming, break-through Actor and Producer Rashawn Vaughn as Officer Lincoln Holly.
Appeal Media Group is now taking donations to finance the feature film version of "Officer Lincoln Holly". The feature version finds the community in an uproar as Holly is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, leaving him unemployed, disgraced and abandoned by his family and friends. To make matters worse, some media outlets are manipulating the information they are relaying to the public regarding the case, which is not in Holly's favor. wcj It is now up to Holly to not only face what he has done due to his use of lethal force but to learn how to move forward with his life now that he's lost everything. With each donation made, supporters will be given a limited edition "#EndLethalForce"
For more information on the film, visit www.officerlincolnholly.com.
Join the conversation @OfficerLincolnHolly on Instagram
About Appeal Media Group:
Appeal Media Group is a group of film and television Creatives, Producers and Advertising Executives with over 75 combined years of experience and professionalism producing award winning and ground-breaking media products.
