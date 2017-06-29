News By Tag
Chase Colman son of Legendary Singer Kenny Colman to take up the torch in COOL DADDY
A special night of Jazz at Vancouver's XY Club with Chase Colman, Kenny Colman, and Don Stewart & The Ron Johnston Quintet
COOL DADDY explores the dynamics of Kenny and Chase Colman's relationship as Chase attempts to follow in his legendary father's footsteps as a singer, something about which his father Kenny is deeply conflicted. The film is directed by Roger Larry who is known for his hit theatrical documentary on Marc Emery, Citizen Marc, produced byPaul Armstrong (Lawrence & Holloman, Crazy8s, Celluloid Social Club) and Roger Larry with executive producers Earl Hong Tai and Chris Philips, written by Sandra Tomc and Roger Larry. The project has received funding from the CBC Documentary Channel and The Canadian Media Fund.
WHEN:
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Doors 7:00pm
Show 8:00pm-9:30pm
WHERE:
XY Club at 1216 Bute Street (just off Davie Street)
WHO:
Chase Colman, Kenny Colman, Don Stewart & the Ron Johnston Quintet
TICKETS:
$10 at door / or in advance at https://www.facebook.com/
MEDIA RSVP:
http://bit.ly/
ABOUT CHASE COLMAN
Chase Colman, born in the 1970s while his father Kenny was consistently on the road, now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona where he has jettisoned his career as a successful real estate agent to pursue his dream of becoming a singer like his father. Chase routinely travels to Vancouver to spend time with Kenny and train as a singer.
ABOUT KENNY COLMAN
Kenny Colman was born in Winnipeg and grew up in Vancouver. He was 'discovered' one night in New York in 1959 by Sarah Vaughan who set him up in his professional debut at the Las Vegas Flamingo in 1961. He proceeded to sing on all the leading talk shows including the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, The Steve Allen Show, The Merv Griffin Show and secured his own variety show on CBC Television in Vancouver in the mid-1960s.
In 1967, Frank Sinatra witnessed Kenny performing in Palm Springs and for the next 30 years brought Kenny into his circle setting him up with gigs all over the world. By the late 1990s after his mentor Sinatra died and with the resurgence of mid twentieth century lounge music, Kenny in turn became a mentor to a rapidly rising young singer, Michael Bublé. Now, Kenny is 85 and struggling with Parkinson's disease, is shepherding his son Chase as he starts his singing career.
ABOUT COOL DADDY
Maybe your dad was cool. Or maybe you are a "cool dad." The phrase "cool dad" has gained a kind of currency in recent years to describe fathers that haven't let parenthood stand in the way of being cool. But what if your dad was too cool? Legendary Canadian jazz crooner Kenny Colman is one such father, and perhaps the ultimate cool dad. Kenny has a mid-forties son Chase, a successful realtor, who has decided to follow in his father's footsteps and become a singer. Kenny thinks his son is crazy to try his hand at show business, especially at mid-life. But Kenny feels torn because he wants to help his son any way he can. Our documentary COOL DADDY tells the musical story of a man desperately trying to be a good father after a lifetime spent trying to be a great star.
Trailer to COOL DADDY: https://vimeo.com/
For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/
