LONGMIRE: A Cinematic Pictures Book Launches

"Longmire" Coffee Table Book Launches. Buy today!
HOLLYWOOD, Calif.
- Aug. 8, 2017
- PRLog
-- LONGMIRE: A Cinematic Pictures Book
was revealed Saturday night at the Cinematic Pictures Gallery in the heart of Hollywood. CPG co-founders and co-photographers/
curators TJ Scott
(award winning director of film and TV including Longmire, Star Trek, Gotham, The Mist, ICE, Caught), and celebrity photographer Dennys Ilic
were joined by the stars of the series including Robert Taylor (as Walt Longmire), A. Martinez
(as Jacob Whitehorse), Zahn McClarnon
(as Officer Mathias), Adam Bartley
(as 'The Ferg'), ("Officer Tamara Duarte
("Mandy) and series producer Greer Shephard.
Special guests including 50 Shades of Grey writer EL James,
and husband director Niall Leonard
(Hornblower)
, Democratic Congressional Candidate Michael Kotick
, MI-6/Catch's Katchina Dechert
, Falling Skies/Icarus Luciana Carro
, Rookie Blue star Enuka Okuma,
The Templar's star Simon Merrells
, Last Ship star John Piper Ferguson
, Pacific Rim 2: Uprising/Spartacus Daniel Feuerriegel
, Cold Case star Jeremy Ratchford
, RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul Andre Charles
, Bill & Ted's Terri Camilleri
, The Martian/Westworld's Lili Bordan
, 300: Rise of an Empire's Bo Roberts
, former MMA Fighter Steve Orosoco
, X-Factor favorite Emmanuel Kelly
, Ride Along 2 Vanessa Cater
, Heroes with Issues Tatiana DeKhyter
and musical artists Juliette Beavan
and Sean Beavan
from 8mm.
The evening was highlighted with encore performances by multi-award winning singer/songwriter Whitton
, and Mike Rossi
.Photo Credit
: Billy Baque, PPMGCaption 1
: CPG co-Founders and co-photographers/
curators at the Cinematic Pictures Publishing launch event of LONGMIRE: A CINEMATIC PICTURES BOOK at Cinematic Pictures Gallery in Hollywood, CA.
Link to GETTY (http://www.gettyimages.com/search/events/775013799?assett...
)
Please let us know if you have any questions on Longmire: A Cinematic Pictures Book, Cinematic Pictures, TJ Scott or Dennys Ilic.
PPMG
310-860-7774 (tel:(310)%20860-7774
)
Media Contact
Popular Press Media Group (PPMG)
3108607774cpg@ppmg.info