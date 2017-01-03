News By Tag
Judy Dippel contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Inspirational author writes about listening to our soul's message can foster peace within
In an inspiring story titled, "YOUR LIVING SOUL – Love It!," Judy writes about how we can find peace in a world that bombards us daily.
Judy says, "When you choose to love and care for your soul, it promotes your ability to discern how and where to freely give of yourself externally throughout each day. Through renewed awareness, communication and connection to your God-given soul, you don't grind away relying on your own power. Instead, you feel peace, strength and love that reach far beyond your own understanding to positively care for yourself, while shedding these good characteristics of God onto others."
Judy Dippel is women's inspirational author and speaker. Judy transparently writes and speaks to her audience, always addressing universal issues that affect real women, with real problems, needing real solutions. In shared joys, and the universal challenges, she offers guidance and friendship, hope and encouragement. And Judy is the first one to admit, "I will never arrive and have it all together. Every single day brings a fresh start, offering new opportunities to live out our purpose, our passions—and to positively influence our world, one person at a time." As a freelance writer, she makes it simple for her clients writing to be smart. As well, she coaches and consults with clients on their writing and publishing, one-on-one, and within her membership website.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission applications are now open for SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2.
Find out more at: http://www.positivemediapress.com/
