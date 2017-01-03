News By Tag
Soundview to Host a Free Interactive Webinar with Holly Burkett
Soundview Executive Book Summaries will host a free interactive webinar on January 24th with business author Holly Burkett, to discuss concepts from her latest book Learning for the Long Run.
What You'll Learn:
• Seven practices for building a resilient learning organization.
• How continuous learning drives business strategy.
• How exemplar learning leaders build individual and organizational resilience.
• How to assess the resiliency of your own learning enterprise.
About the Speaker:
Holly Burkett, PhD, SPHR has more than 20 years of experience helping public and private sector organizations improve the strategic impact of diverse talent management initiatives. She is passionate about developing resilient learning and performance capabilities that foster high engagement, drive operational excellence, and create sustainable value. Formerly with Apple, she is now Principal of Evaluation Works a performance consultancy in Davis, CA.
An accomplished talent builder and coach, sought-after speaker, and frequent author, she recently wrote "Learning for the Long Run: 7 Practices for Sustaining a Resilient Learning Organization"
Learn more at http://event.on24.com/
About Soundview Executive Book Summaries
Founded in 1978, Soundview Executive Book Summaries pioneered the concept of distilling the key points and ideas of full-length business books into easy-to-read 8-page text and 20-minute audio summaries, helping readers maximize their time and business intelligence. They have continued to enhance the summary content with author interviews, interactive author webinars, and video interviews with executives. Soundview's 100,000+ subscribers worldwide include CEOs, government leaders, entrepreneurs, business consultants, academics, and students. Soundview is a part of the Philadelphia, Pa.- based Soundview, Inc. Visit http://www.summary.com/
