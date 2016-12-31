News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
QuantaCRM President Peter Wolf to Local Trust X Alliance Board
"With the Trust X Alliance, Ingram Micro has built a strong group of like-minded partners to collaborate on key issues and opportunities facing the IT industry," Wolf said. "Members of Trust X Alliance lead with top IT talent, robust processes and systems, and an unparalleled commitment to customer service."
The more than 350 Trust X Alliance members deliver IT solutions for every business vertical and technology need. Plus, Trust X Alliance member IT services allow their customers to adapt and grow. The Trust X Alliance is global and serves clients worldwide.
QuantaCRM received an invitation to join Trust X as part of their goal to expand their membership to complementary services. Trust X relies strongly on collaboration and partnership and, as a dedicated provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM products, QuantaCRM can help other Trust X members deliver CRM and related services through partnering.
"I am honored to be selected to join the Great Lakes Chapter board," Wolf said. "I look forward to sharing my energy and experience with one of the most prominent, prestigious communities in the technology industry. I have experience in leadership with other industry groups and hope to bring some new ideas to strengthen our Trust X chapter and the national group."
Wolf has invested more than a decade in business software sales, implementation and service. He has founded three companies, with QuantaCRM being the most recent.
###
About QuantaCRM
QuantaCRM is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM reseller based in Chicago providing sales, consulting, implementation, training and technical support to small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit http://www.quantacrm.com or call 844.244.6310.
Contact
Brian Dunn
844.244.6310
***@quantacrm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse