News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SMB Jumpstreet: Podcast for Technology Consultants Focused on Small and Mid-sized Businesses
Two Experienced Leaders Share Their Unique Brand of Dumb Advice
"SMB Jumpstreet is the only podcast guaranteed to deliver our unique brand of dumb advice about technology news and suggestions on how to survive in today's world of rapidly changing service models," says Wolf of Chicago-based QuantaCRM.
"We are dedicated to serving technology and business consultants who specialize in the SMB space," adds Schulz from Schulz Consulting in Glastonbury, CT.
Topics include:
· Tips and ideas on how to improve consulting businesses
· SMB business trends
· News about technology companies that could affect technology consultants
· Upcoming events, trade shows, and conferences
To listen to SMB Jumpstreet, visit http://www.smbjumpstreet.com.
###
About QuantaCRM
QuantaCRM is a Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online reseller based in Chicago providing sales, consulting, implementation, training and technical support to small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit http://www.quantacrm.com or call 888.490.3190.
About Schulz Consulting
Schulz Consulting focuses on Sage 100 ERP projects, advising on all versions of supported Sage 100 as well as complementary third-party solutions. Based in Glastonbury, CT, Schulz Consulting works on a fixed-price model and guarantees its server moves, workstation reinstallations, ongoing support, upgrades and new implementations. For more information, visit http://www.s-
Contact
Brian Dunn
***@quantacrm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 02, 2017