 
News By Tag
* Podcast
* Technology Consultant
* Small Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827


SMB Jumpstreet: Podcast for Technology Consultants Focused on Small and Mid-sized Businesses

Two Experienced Leaders Share Their Unique Brand of Dumb Advice
 
 
QuantaCRM - Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales CRM Partn
QuantaCRM - Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales CRM Partn
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Podcast
Technology Consultant
Small Business

Industry:
Business

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Projects

CHICAGO - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Peter Wolf, President of QuantaCRM, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and CRM partner, and Wayne Schulz, founder of Schulz Consulting, a Sage 100 consulting firm, chat bi-weekly about news, trends, and topics of interest for technology consultants focused on small and mid-size businesses on the SMB Jumpstreet podcast.

"SMB Jumpstreet is the only podcast guaranteed to deliver our unique brand of dumb advice about technology news and suggestions on how to survive in today's world of rapidly changing service models," says Wolf of Chicago-based QuantaCRM.

"We are dedicated to serving technology and business consultants who specialize in the SMB space," adds Schulz from Schulz Consulting in Glastonbury, CT.

Topics include:

·      Tips and ideas on how to improve consulting businesses

·      SMB business trends

·      News about technology companies that could affect technology consultants

·      Upcoming events, trade shows, and conferences


To listen to SMB Jumpstreet, visit http://www.smbjumpstreet.com.

###

About QuantaCRM

QuantaCRM is a Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online reseller based in Chicago providing sales, consulting, implementation, training and technical support to small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit http://www.quantacrm.com or call 888.490.3190.

About Schulz Consulting

Schulz Consulting focuses on Sage 100 ERP projects, advising on all versions of supported Sage 100 as well as complementary third-party solutions. Based in Glastonbury, CT, Schulz Consulting works on a fixed-price model and guarantees its server moves, workstation reinstallations, ongoing support, upgrades and new implementations. For more information, visit http://www.s-consult.com or call 860.657.8544.

Contact
Brian Dunn
***@quantacrm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@quantacrm.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 02, 2017
QuantaCRM PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share