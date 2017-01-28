 
Channel Q: The CRM Review, Putting the Fun in CRM News

QuantaCRM Provides CRM Tips and News in an Entertaining and Informative Format
 
CHICAGO - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- QuantaCRM, a national Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and CRM partner based in Chicago, celebrates its third episode of Channel Q: The CRM Review, a monthly YouTube series focused on CRM news and techniques.

"Channel Q is an antidote to the traditional, boring CRM videos," states Peter Wolf, President of QuantaCRM, adding, "Channel Q is a combination of information and entertainment. Our goal is to have some fun and share information at the same time."

Channel Q is divided into two programs:

1) Channel Q: CRM News – the latest CRM news in the style of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update; each episode includes a special report from "Brian in the Field"

2) Channel Q: CRM Review – a series of different segments and skits around a central CRM topic; segments include "CRM Mailbag", where viewer questions are answered, and "CRM Spotlight", which gives a technical overview of specific CRM functionality

All Channel Q episodes can be viewed at http://bit.ly/ChannelQCRMReview.

###

About QuantaCRM: QuantaCRM is a national Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and CRM partner based in Chicago, providing sales, consulting, implementation, training, and technical support to small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit http://www.quantacrm.com or call 888.490.3190. For more information on Channel Q, visit http://bit.ly/ChannelQCRMReview.

