ISM Among Bob Scott's VAR Stars 2016
Progressive Accountant Includes ISM in Bob Scott's Insights VAR Stars 2016
Selection of VAR Stars 2016 depended on factors such as quality, partnerships, growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. Value added reseller revenue did not figure into the consideration. Thus the firms chosen range in size and represent many software publishers.
"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," said Bob Scott, executive editor of the report and Progressive Accountant.
"The selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field," he added.
Download the special annual VAR Stars 2016 feature at bobscottsinsights.com.
About ISM
ISM began with one vision in mind: "Simple answers to difficult questions." ISM's diverse professional staff is uniquely qualified to support all major areas of business technology including Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Accounting and Operations (ERP), and Human Resource Management and Payroll (HRMS). ISM also implements the most widely-used business and accounting software applications on the market including Sage 100 ERP, Sage ERP X3, Sage CRM, Acumatica, and many more. In addition, ISM doesn't just install software, get you trained, and ride off into the sunset. Like our motto says, we're your Partner-In-Success. We understand the entire breadth of your business and custom tailor our solutions to integrate your front and back office systems, turning your company into a well-oiled machine. We're also in it for the long haul, working hard to make the most of your investment with ongoing training and web seminars, user group meetings, on-site visits, and news to help you get more from your business software.
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 17 years. He has published this information via the "Bob Scott's Insights" newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 25 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009. Bob Scott's VAR Stars are a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software.
About Progressive Media Group, Inc.
Contact ISM at http://goism.com/
Contact
2300 SE Beta Street, Suite A
Portland Oregon 97222
503.496.5350
sales@goism.com
