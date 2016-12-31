News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Important 18,000 sf. Building on 9.2+/- Ac Between Broad Street Rd and Patterson Ave in Goochland VA
"This rock solid building on 9.2+/- acres is well located between Broad Street Road and Patterson Avenue in one of the most desirable counties in the Commonwealth,"
"The property's highlights include an 18,734+/- sq. ft. brick building with a finished basement on 9.2+/- acres," said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Coordinator. "
Other features include a 240 seat auditorium/sanctuary
- Finished basement with a commercial kitchen
- Dining hall/multipurpose room
- Numerous class rooms/offices and 5 bathrooms
- The building was constructed in in 1959 with an addition added in 1969; the property is zoned A2
- And many, many potential uses.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
Call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 for inquiries. Visit www.nichollsauction.com or more information.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 45 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Contact
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
***@nichollsauction.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse