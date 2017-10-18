 
News By Tag
* Va Real Estate Auctions
* Charlottesville Commercial RE
* VA Rt-29 Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fredericksburg
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

7 Commercial Acres w/900+/- ft. on Route 29 with Water and Sewer at Property set for Auction

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of 7.07+/- commercial acres with 900+/- ft. of frontage on US Rt. 29 in Ruckersville, VA, in Greene County north of Charlottesville
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Va Real Estate Auctions
Charlottesville Commercial RE
VA Rt-29 Real Estate

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Fredericksburg - Virginia - US

Subject:
Events

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- "We are honored to have been contracted to market and sell this valuable well located property on the heavily travelled Rt. 29 corridor at public auction," said John Nicholls, president of the company.  "Located in the fast growing corridor north of Charlottesville, this property has tons of potential and the future is now."

"The property's highlights include 7.07+/- wooded commercial acres with 900+/- feet of frontage on US Rt. 29," said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Coordinator.

The property's features include a B-3 commercial zoning and water and sewer at the property.  Additionally, easements have already setup and much of the engineering has been completed noted Wilson.  The property is desirably located next to Holly Hill Subdivision on Seminole Trail (Rt. 29).

The real estate auction will be held on Monday, November 13th at 3 pm and is open to the public.  Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information about this auction, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 45 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully wcj marketing and selling thousands of properties.

# # #

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing.  Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968.  The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry.  For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Contact
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
***@nichollsauction.com
End
Source:Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Email:***@nichollsauction.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NAMG Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share