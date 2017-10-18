News By Tag
7 Commercial Acres w/900+/- ft. on Route 29 with Water and Sewer at Property set for Auction
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of 7.07+/- commercial acres with 900+/- ft. of frontage on US Rt. 29 in Ruckersville, VA, in Greene County north of Charlottesville
"The property's highlights include 7.07+/- wooded commercial acres with 900+/- feet of frontage on US Rt. 29," said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Coordinator.
The property's features include a B-3 commercial zoning and water and sewer at the property. Additionally, easements have already setup and much of the engineering has been completed noted Wilson. The property is desirably located next to Holly Hill Subdivision on Seminole Trail (Rt. 29).
The real estate auction will be held on Monday, November 13th at 3 pm and is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information about this auction, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 45 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully wcj marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
***@nichollsauction.com
