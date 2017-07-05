News By Tag
Historic "Bunker Hill" - A Stately 1865 VA Manor Home set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Group
"Bunker Hill's" zoning makes this property favorable for a primary residence or potential business use. The property offer new owners a great opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet their current or future needs," said Nicholls. "Opportunity awaits the new owner and this property will be sold at the price you bid."
"Less than 1 mile from the Spotsylvania YMCA, Patriot Park, Parkside Elementary School, only 1 mile from Rt. 1, and centrally located between Northern Virginia and Richmond, this property will make a perfect primary residence, country home retreat, or strong investment,"
"Bunker Hill" is a 3 bedroom 3.5 bath 3,576 sq. ft. (circa 1865) historic home on 7.9+/- acres," said Tammy Dodson Reid, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator. "Some of the home's many highlights include 2 master bedroom suites with sitting rooms, fireplaces and bathrooms, a formal living room with built-in book cases and fireplace, a large foyer, a library, and a finished attic."
Other note worthy features include:
- Hardwood flooring throughout the home
- A large front porch with brick pavers
- An enclosed back porch
- 4 Outbuildings/
- A gated driveway with road frontage fencing
- 550'+/- of frontage on Massassaponax Church Road
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tammy Dodson Reid at 540/840-39282 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 45 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
