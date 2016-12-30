News By Tag
Building Automation & Control Systems Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Commercial buildings application is anticipated to lead the growth of the market over the forecast period owing to declining overall operating cost of investments and rising demand for energy conservation. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest rate over the forecast period owing to rapid growth of the construction industries and increasing government initiatives are the factors helping the APAC market growth.
Some of the key players in this market include Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Hubbell Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB, Legrand SA, United Technologies Corp., Johnson Controls Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Cisco systems, Inc., Tyco International Limited, KNX Association CVBA, Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Zigbee Alliance.
Product Covered:
• HVAC Control
• Security & Access Control Systems
• Bacs Services
• Building Energy Management Software
• Facility Management Systems
• Fire Protection Systems
Application Covered:
• Industrial
• Residential
• Commercial
• Other Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
