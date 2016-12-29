News By Tag
Latest SILgo Silver Jewellery Collection
Gear up introduction to our exclusive and new range of 925 sterling silver jewellery collection! With the New Year we are presenting elite silver earrings, rings, necklaces, bangles, bracelets, etc.
With the New Year we are presenting elite silver earrings, rings, necklaces, bangles, bracelets, etc. Our designer assortment includes heart shape emerald ring to perfect color rubies studded trinkets.
The color of gemstones is playing flawlessly in our stock range! From blue sapphires to shimmering cubic zircons in every piece making the jewel section a special one!
If you want to make a style statement with your very own accessory then yes, you are at the right destination. The whole section of us is made by keeping in mind the fashion trend.
The timeless beauty of the metal when combines with the color of precious and semi-precious stones then its demand automatically increases! Not only this has our different collection liked mayuri, vibgyor, forever, etc also making our store different from other silver jewellery online stores.
Mayuri holds all peacock designs where vibgyor consist wavy designs. So, you can select your favorite silver trinkets among the enchanting and latest 2017 collection!
The reason behind making such collection category is to make the buyer searching method easy for their very personal trinkets.
http://www.silgo.in/
SILGO PRIVATE LIMITED
***@silgo.in
