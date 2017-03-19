A little Extra Care for your Silver Jewellery!

The time you buy the trinkets for you, it looks very shimmering and beautiful. But how they look when the time fades away? It looks dull and ugly!!

-- The time you buy the trinkets for you, it looks very shimmering and beautiful. But how they look when the time fades away? It looks dull and ugly!!Nevertheless, with just slight care you can bring them somewhat back to their own shine and shimmer.Here are some quick tips which you can follow to protect the sheen of your 925 sterling silver jewellery:-· Wear & exchange your trinkets on regular basis. This makes your body oil to clean up the dirt of them.· Secondly you can secure them by keeping them into safe treasure box with some cotton or soft cloth.· Also, if the tarnish on the surface of jewel is not that much serious you can clean them by using a solution of baking soda and hot water.Hence, need not to wait folks!! These aforesaid easy steps and just aon your behalf can give your jewels a flawless shine forever!!Silgo Silver Jewellery Online Storehttp://www.silgo.in/silverjewellery.html