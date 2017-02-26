News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
International Women's Day Silver Jewellery Range!
SILgo.in is introducing the International Women's Day silver jewellery collection. You can celebrate the socio, economic, political and cultural achievements of the ladies by attiring the bright shimmering trinkets.
You can have the shimmering trinkets for that day matching with your outfits. They have budget-friendly jewels which you can buy for you as well as for your female friends. It means you are getting the best designer range at best price.
Moreover, if children want to salute their mother they can go for simple and elegant look silver bangles to bring smile on their mommy face. The bright colored stones combined with the metal give you many options to pick from.
The day is celebrated by remembering the achievements, sacrifices of the divine ladies. Also, you can buy a gift to ladies on the street if you can afford. The affordable range of this silver jewellery online store can't stop you to buy the most exceptional gift for the women of your life.
Visit: http://www.silgo.in/
Contact
SILGO RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED
***@silgo.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse