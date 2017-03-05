News By Tag
The "rango ka tyohar" with the Latest Silver Jewellery
Fill your colorless life with the bright and shimmery colors on this Holi with exclusive designer range of 925 sterling silver jewellery.
The half day of this festival leaves everyone tiring. Generally relatives and friends enter the house of people, eating and having fun on this day. Some also enjoys the late evening with the near and dear ones.
Dress up on this festival with some jewels and enjoys the "rango ka tyohar" with the latest silver jewellery collection. The brand introduces s the variety of unique handcrafted designs. The creation of peacock designs jewellery is a perfect jewel for this festival.
The colorful floral pattern and colors of peacock pattern significantly symbolizes the colors of Holi. You can team up the same with your simple outfits and make it look dazzling and shimmering.
Also, you can present the same with your friends and family as gifts on the festival. Some rings, bracelets or earrings would be a perfect article to present to your close relatives or your female friends. You can fill the silver shine in the life of people you love! The introduction of the holi collection would help you to select in a better way!
Happy Holi!!!
