 
News By Tag
* Happy Holi
* Silver Jewellery
* Silgo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jaipur
  Rajasthan
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765


The "rango ka tyohar" with the Latest Silver Jewellery

Fill your colorless life with the bright and shimmery colors on this Holi with exclusive designer range of 925 sterling silver jewellery.
 
 
7jan fb
7jan fb
JAIPUR, India - March 11, 2017 - PRLog -- This auspicious festival of bright and beautiful colors comes in the spring season filling the complete surrounding with joy and happiness. This is one of the famous festival of Hindus where people throw red, green, blue, yellow, purple colors and gulal on each other celebrating the day.

The half day of this festival leaves everyone tiring. Generally relatives and friends enter the house of people, eating and having fun on this day. Some also enjoys the late evening with the near and dear ones.

Dress up on this festival with some jewels and enjoys the "rango ka tyohar" with the latest silver jewellery collection. The brand introduces s the variety of unique handcrafted designs. The creation of peacock designs jewellery is a perfect jewel for this festival.

The colorful floral pattern and colors of peacock pattern significantly symbolizes the colors of Holi. You can team up the same with your simple outfits and make it look dazzling and shimmering.

Also, you can present the same with your friends and family as gifts on the festival. Some rings, bracelets or earrings would be a perfect article to present to your close relatives or your female friends. You can fill the silver shine in the life of people you love! The introduction of the holi collection would help you to select in a better way!

Happy Holi!!!

For more details!

Visit: http://www.silgo.in

Contact
SILGO RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED
7055570555
***@silgo.in
End
Source:
Email:***@silgo.in
Posted By:***@silgo.in Email Verified
Tags:Happy Holi, Silver Jewellery, Silgo
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Jaipur - Rajasthan - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Silgo Retail Private Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share