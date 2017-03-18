A New Trend Has Been Set Presenting the Latest Designs of Jewels and Working Opportunities to the Ladies.

-- SILgo.in is displaying the sets and designs of 925 sterling silver jewellery which are in vogue. They believe in providing the best collection of the trinkets which makes the ultimate buyers to incline more towards such e-stores.The craze of online portal has been started from so long. This reduces the hindrances of the buyers to go and waste their time in moving from one shop to another.Maintaining the same trend, silgo.in is displaying the latest and designer trinkets whose designs are mesmerizing the folks. Amazing heart shape silver rings studded with rubies and emeralds or heavy CZ bridal necklaces their collection has many varieties for all.Along with presenting the designer jewels, they have also introduced a great idea which is trying to provide the employment opportunities to the ladies who wants to work at home.Yes, an idea of working with dyuti. Dyuti is one such women who wish to manage the both phase of her life. She is the one who want to become independent by fulfilling their homely responsibilities.This project is gaining success as it gives equal rights to the ladies. With the allotment to jewellery kit, it gives an opportunity to the ladies to do their favorite job i.e. buying and selling of jewels.