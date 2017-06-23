SILgo's First Ever Business-Partner Dyuti

Silgo.in First Ever Business Partner Homemaker Sonal Gupta She was the first non-working woman who approached to partner with us and become our Agent of Change, DYUTI.

-- Sonal was looking for ways to earn money while sitting at home. When she got to know about our offer of empowering women financially by helping them sell our Silver Jewellery in their closed circles, she immediately phoned us.In a day, she was handed over the box with various designer silver jewels that she began promoting among her relatives and neighbors in the Walled City of Jaipur.Moreover, the determined woman even managed to encourage her sister-in-law to become a 'Dyuti' and made her add extra income to the family livelihood.Sonal recalls that, "I sold adornments worth Rs. 50,000 in a traverse of ten days. SILgo's gems is to a great degree stash benevolent, at that, delightful. It required me no investment to showcase it in my family."Today, Sonal invests energy in enrolling more ladies under her and helping them turn out to be at long last free. She herself has possessed the capacity to add to day by day family costs and henceforth, feels more certain about herself than any other time in recent memory. We supply and work together with individuals around the world.On the off chance that you likewise need to be a Dyuti like Sonal and find out about the basic procedure, call us at +91-7055570555. Or, on the other hand, keep in touch with us at help@silgo.in