News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eurotech Extends its Portfolio of High Performance Embedded Computer Products with the CPU-161-18
COM Express Module for Fanless and Rugged Designs Supporting Intel® Xeon® D 15xx
With its performance, reliability and ruggedness, the CPU-161-18 extends Eurotech`s family of HPEC (High Performance Embedded Computer) offerings. It is designed to deliver supercomputing processing and I/O performance at the edge in rugged, compact deployable system architectures. This portfolio is optimized for demanding applications like autonomous driving, image processing, geological surveys, robotics, deep learning, etc., requiring in-the-field computation of large amounts of sensor data in vehicles, aircraft, vessels in remote locations.
The CPU-161-18 (https://www.eurotech.com/
The CPU-161-18 can be configured with any member of the Xeon/Pentium® D 15xx family; standard versions support extended temperature CPUs such as the Pentium D-1519 and the Xeon D 1559.
Compatible with existing Type 6 carrier boards, the CPU-161-18 (https://www.eurotech.com/
"This new module closes a gap between the traditional embedded applications and servers, a new segment that requires a unique combination of computational performance and ruggedness", said Pierfrancesco Zuccato, Eurotech Senior Product Manager, "It allows the creation of a new class of devices for novel applications, and at the same time offers an opportunity for refreshing existing projects with an injection of power."
The CPU-161-18 supports Linux and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise. Other operating systems, including RTOS, are available through Eurotech Professional Services to qualified customers.
Eurotech offers module customization and carrier/system design services. Extended life programs are also available to qualified customers.
The CPU-161-18 and its Development Kit will be available for orders Q1'17.
About Eurotech
Eurotech is a global company (ETH:IM) that creates hardware and software and combines them with its professional services and expertise to deliver embedded computing platforms and sub-systems to leading OEMs, system integrators and enterprise customers for successful and efficient deployment of their products and services. Drawing on concepts of minimalist computing, Eurotech lowers power draw, minimizes physical size and reduces coding complexity to bring sensors, embedded platforms, sub-systems, ready-to-use devices and high performance computers to market, specializing in defense, transportation, industrial and medical segments. By combining domain expertise in wireless connectivity as well as communications protocols, Eurotech architects platforms that simplify data capture, processing and transfer over unified communications networks. Our customers rely on us to simplify their access to state-of-the-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse