Ring in the New Year with Tickets to Support the OCASE Foundation's Inaugural Awards Benefit

Community Leaders will be Honored and a Special Featured Performance by Grammy Award Winner Regina Belle

-- Saturday, February 18, 2017 The OCASE Foundation will host their Inaugural Awards Benefit at the historic Sphinx Club located at 1315 K St. NW, Washington, DC. Honorees include District of Columbia Deputy Mayor Courtney Snowden, Community Advocate and Owner/Operator of Rita's Ice & Custard, Angela Brock, On-Air personality Paul Barry and Metropolitan Police, Patrol Services and School Safety Bureau (PSSSB) Assistant Chief Diane Groomes. These exceptional citizens will be the first OCASE Gala Awardees.Take advantage of the opportunity to become a Corporate or Individual Sponsor or Market your Business with an Ad in the Inaugural OCASE Gala program book.Tickets are now also available to attend the Gala for your seat to watch the incomparable Grammy Award winning Regina Belle Live!Ring your New Year's Bell by planning to be an integral part of shaping the lives of deserving young people with your support of the OCASE Foundation. For more information contact: OCASE@ocasefoundation.org or (202) 241-5186The One City All-Star Extravaganza (OCASE) celebrates, promotes and elevates youth extracurricular activities and/or athletics in Washington, DC. OCASE Foundation work is guided by "Conscious Collaboration,"standard for work which fosters mutual respect, and productive linkages among citizens. OCASE has established partnerships with organizations dedicated to our common goal—high achievement for all DC students, regardless of background