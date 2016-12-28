News By Tag
Ring in the New Year with Tickets to Support the OCASE Foundation's Inaugural Awards Benefit
Community Leaders will be Honored and a Special Featured Performance by Grammy Award Winner Regina Belle
Take advantage of the opportunity to become a Corporate or Individual Sponsor or Market your Business with an Ad in the Inaugural OCASE Gala program book.
Tickets are now also available to attend the Gala for your seat to watch the incomparable Grammy Award winning Regina Belle Live!
Ring your New Year's Bell by planning to be an integral part of shaping the lives of deserving young people with your support of the OCASE Foundation. For more information contact: OCASE@ocasefoundation.org or (202) 241-5186
About OCASE Foundation: The One City All-Star Extravaganza (OCASE) celebrates, promotes and elevates youth extracurricular activities and/or athletics in Washington, DC. OCASE Foundation work is guided by "Conscious Collaboration,"
Capitol Public Relations is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, entertainment and sports professionals nationwide. www.capitolpublicrelations.com
Media Contact
OCASE Foundation
Thomasina Perkins-Washington, Publicist
7036828855
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
