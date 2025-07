City High's Robby Pardlo Passes Away

Beloved Musician Remembered for His Legacy in R&B, Hip-Hop, and Storytelling Through Song

-- The family of, celebrated singer, composer, and founding member of the Grammy-nominated R&B/hip-hop trio, sadly announces his passing. Robby died Thursday, July 17, 2025, surrounded by family and close friends. He was a cherished husband, father, son, brother, and creative force whose music touched millions across generations.Born in Willingboro, New Jersey, Robby Pardlo rose to national prominence in the early 2000s as one-third of, alongside Ryan Toby and Claudette Ortiz. The group skyrocketed to success with their poignant and socially conscious hitproduced by Wyclef Jean which broke into the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group in 2002.Their debut studio album,(2001), was praised by critics and fans alike for its raw lyricism and genre-blending sound. The follow-up single(featuring Eve) also reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a lasting favorite in early-2000s urban music culture.Even decades later, Robby's music continues to resonate. In a perfect full-circle moment of pop culture love,found new life and a new generation of fans when it was hilariously and lovingly featured in the hit Philly-based ABC sitcomIn recent years, Robby was a member of the R&B vocal group, the group composed of Robby Pardlo, Mario Duane, Terrill Paul, and Kevin Savage delivered heartfelt music blending classic R&B influences with contemporary themes.Beyond his group work, Robby was a respected artist and producer. His solo contributions included work on(1999). He provided background vocals for artists such as Lil' Kim and contributed to various soundtrack projects. As part ofwas featured and Robby, himself sang the opening credits in the film(1999), music video(2001).Robby was signed early in his career to Wyclef Jean and Jerry "Wonder" Duplessis, under whose guidance the groupwas formed. Prior to that, he attended the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and earned a summer scholarship to Berklee College of Music after winning a prestigious vocal contest affirming his musical gifts long before the spotlight found him.A Philadelphia Eagles, Super Fan; He is survived by his loving wife, Anika Pardlo, and their two children, Lyric and Chord-Andrew Pardlo; his mother, Marion Pardlo; his brother, Gregory Pardlo, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and professor; his aunt, Cynthia Boyer and his beloved German Shepard Lieutenant Commander Geordi LA Forge.And he did just that through harmonies, truth-telling, and soul. As his loved ones, fans, and collaborators reflect on his life and music, Robby Pardlo will be remembered not only for his artistic brilliance but for his heart, humanity, and the way he used music as a vehicle for change. He was an authentic voice, a creative spirit, and a soul whose melodies will continue to echo for generations.Details regarding public memorial services and tributes will be shared in the coming days.Video for hit song "What Would You Do?": https://youtu.be/ LahcSFleKm8? si=O0eNia3L4w4Jmf7f Video for "Caramel ft. Eve": https://youtu.be/ kwA742VJ-7c? si=BIWVqM6c_ awR-dxe