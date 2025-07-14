Follow on Google News
City High's Robby Pardlo Passes Away
Beloved Musician Remembered for His Legacy in R&B, Hip-Hop, and Storytelling Through Song
By: Capitol Public Relations
Born in Willingboro, New Jersey, Robby Pardlo rose to national prominence in the early 2000s as one-third of City High, alongside Ryan Toby and Claudette Ortiz. The group skyrocketed to success with their poignant and socially conscious hit "What Would You Do?" produced by Wyclef Jean which broke into the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group in 2002.
Their debut studio album, City High (2001), was praised by critics and fans alike for its raw lyricism and genre-blending sound. The follow-up single "Caramel" (featuring Eve) also reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a lasting favorite in early-2000s urban music culture.
Even decades later, Robby's music continues to resonate. In a perfect full-circle moment of pop culture love, "What Would You Do?" found new life and a new generation of fans when it was hilariously and lovingly featured in the hit Philly-based ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary.
In recent years, Robby was a member of the R&B vocal group First Take, the group composed of Robby Pardlo, Mario Duane, Terrill Paul, and Kevin Savage delivered heartfelt music blending classic R&B influences with contemporary themes.
Beyond his group work, Robby was a respected artist and producer. His solo contributions included work on Whitney Houston: My Love Is Your Love (1999). He provided background vocals for artists such as Lil' Kim and contributed to various soundtrack projects. As part of City High: What Would You Do? was featured and Robby, himself sang the opening credits in the film Life (1999), music video City High feat. Eve: Caramel (2001).
Robby was signed early in his career to Wyclef Jean and Jerry "Wonder" Duplessis, under whose guidance the group City High was formed. Prior to that, he attended the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and earned a summer scholarship to Berklee College of Music after winning a prestigious vocal contest affirming his musical gifts long before the spotlight found him.
A Philadelphia Eagles, Super Fan; He is survived by his loving wife, Anika Pardlo, and their two children, Lyric and Chord-Andrew Pardlo; his mother, Marion Pardlo; his brother, Gregory Pardlo, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and professor; his aunt, Cynthia Boyer and his beloved German Shepard Lieutenant Commander Geordi LA Forge.
As a teenager, Robby prophetically wrote in his high school yearbook:
"I want to make music to change the world."
And he did just that through harmonies, truth-telling, and soul. As his loved ones, fans, and collaborators reflect on his life and music, Robby Pardlo will be remembered not only for his artistic brilliance but for his heart, humanity, and the way he used music as a vehicle for change. He was an authentic voice, a creative spirit, and a soul whose melodies will continue to echo for generations.
Details regarding public memorial services and tributes will be shared in the coming days.
Video for hit song "What Would You Do?": https://youtu.be/
Video for "Caramel ft. Eve": https://youtu.be/
