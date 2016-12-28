 
LawBase Named Top 10 Product of the Year

TechnoLawyer's TL NewsWire Recognizes LawBase with Annual Award
 
 
DENVER - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- LawBase, the leading case and matter management system designed to increase productivity, today announces the company has been named in TechnoLawyer's TL NewsWire Top 10 Products of 2016 Award.

Recipients of this award were voted on by the nearly 12,000 subscribers of the TL NewsWire. Winners were determined by the number of clicks on the articles posted on the TechnoLawyer site.

"This award is very meaningful to the LawBase team because TechnoLawyer subscribers voted simply by showing interest in the LawBase product review by clicking on it for more information," states Phil Homburger, president of LawBase. "This type of voting is a way of showing exactly what the readers are interested in, and we are pleased that LawBase received this recognition."

LawBase is a powerful and configurable case management solution. Strengths of LawBase include its wide array of integrations with other popular legal software to maximize the return on investment for users. With LawBase, law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies can track a file's progress, maintain client files within various areas of the law, keep complete calendars and schedules, maintain file room management and perform large repetitive tasks with just a few keystrokes, saving time and money.

You can find more information on this award at https://www.technolawyer.com/tlnewswire.asp.

About LawBase
LawBase (www.lawbase.com) is the leading case and matter management software package in the legal industry and currently being used by thousands in law firms, Fortune 500 corporate legal departments and government agencies nationwide. LawBase was developed by Synaptec Software, a veteran company in the software field with more than 36 years of experience in developing the most adaptable, intuitive case and matter management product on the market today.

Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Source:LawBase
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com
Posted By:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
