LawBase Named Top 10 Product of the Year
TechnoLawyer's TL NewsWire Recognizes LawBase with Annual Award
Recipients of this award were voted on by the nearly 12,000 subscribers of the TL NewsWire. Winners were determined by the number of clicks on the articles posted on the TechnoLawyer site.
"This award is very meaningful to the LawBase team because TechnoLawyer subscribers voted simply by showing interest in the LawBase product review by clicking on it for more information,"
LawBase is a powerful and configurable case management solution. Strengths of LawBase include its wide array of integrations with other popular legal software to maximize the return on investment for users. With LawBase, law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies can track a file's progress, maintain client files within various areas of the law, keep complete calendars and schedules, maintain file room management and perform large repetitive tasks with just a few keystrokes, saving time and money.
You can find more information on this award at https://www.technolawyer.com/
About LawBase
LawBase (www.lawbase.com)
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
