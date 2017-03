LawBase to Exhibit at the 2017 ALA Annual Conference and Expo in Denver

Contact

-- LawBase, the leading case and matter management system designed to increase productivity, announces the company will be exhibiting in booth #413 at the 2017 ALA Annual Conference and Expo, taking place at the Colorado Convention Center on April 2-5, 2017.This conference will feature more than 80 educational sessions and an exhibit hall."We are thrilled to be part of the ALA Annual Conference for 2017," states Phil Homburger, president of LawBase. "This event always proves to not only offer great educational sessions, but also brings opportunities to network with other attendees. This year, the event is being held in our backyard, making it even more valuable."Earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with LegalShift, a leading legal management consulting and advisory firm, to integrate the award-winning legal project management (LPM) framework, BakerManageĀ®, into its LawBase offering. LawBase will be showcasing this innovative LPM tool set next week at its ALA booth.For more information on the ALA Annual Conference and Expo, visit http://www.alanet.org/ ac2017 LawBase (www.lawbase.com)is the leading case and matter management software package in the legal industry and currently being used by thousands in law firms, Fortune 500 corporate legal departments and government agencies nationwide. LawBase was developed by Synaptec Software, a veteran company in the software field with more than 37 years of experience in developing the most adaptable, intuitive case and matter management product on the market today.