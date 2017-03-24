News By Tag
LawBase to Exhibit at the 2017 ALA Annual Conference and Expo in Denver
This conference will feature more than 80 educational sessions and an exhibit hall.
"We are thrilled to be part of the ALA Annual Conference for 2017," states Phil Homburger, president of LawBase. "This event always proves to not only offer great educational sessions, but also brings opportunities to network with other attendees. This year, the event is being held in our backyard, making it even more valuable."
Earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with LegalShift, a leading legal management consulting and advisory firm, to integrate the award-winning legal project management (LPM) framework, BakerManage®
For more information on the ALA Annual Conference and Expo, visit http://www.alanet.org/
About LawBase
LawBase (www.lawbase.com)
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for LawBase
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
