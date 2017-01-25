LawBase Exhibiting at National Trial Lawyers Summit 2017

LawBase to be in booth #74 at annual gathering of civil plaintiff and criminal defense attorneys in America

Nicolle Martin

-- LawBase, the leading case and matter management system designed to increase productivity, today announces LawBase executives will be in attendance at the National Trial Lawyers Summit (http://ntlsummit.com)taking place February 5-8 at Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Florida.LawBase will be exhibiting the company's signature product in booth #74 and will be offering free training and free conversions from current case management systems."We look forward to attending the National Trial Lawyers Summit in Miami and networking with all the trial lawyers and attendees and showing them how LawBase can work in their firm," states Phil Homburger, president of LawBase. "LawBase has been proven to help attorneys just like them save time and money while making sure their clients are getting the best support possible, and we have no doubt they will want to learn more about how it can work for their firm."The Trial Lawyers Summit is an annual gathering of the most outstanding civil plaintiff and criminal defense attorneys in the United States. It was created by The National Trial Lawyers to bring together its members to share ideas and learn new ways of improving their skills in the courtroom and better ways of managing and marketing their law firms. It was first held in 2012 in South Beach, Florida, and has grown in attendance and stature with each successive event.LawBase is a powerful and configurable case management solution. Strengths of LawBase include its wide array of integrations with other popular legal software to maximize the return on investment for users. With LawBase, law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies can track a file's progress, maintain client files within various areas of the law, keep complete calendars and schedules, maintain file room management and perform large repetitive tasks with just a few keystrokes, saving time and money.LawBase (www.lawbase.com)is the leading case and matter management software package in the legal industry and currently being used by thousands in law firms, Fortune 500 corporate legal departments and government agencies nationwide. LawBase was developed by Synaptec Software, a veteran company in the software field with more than 37 years of experience in developing the most adaptable, intuitive case and matter management product on the market today.