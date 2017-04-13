 
LawBase President to Attend MTMP Spring Conference 2017

 
 
DENVER - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- LawBase, the leading case and matter management system designed to increase productivity, today announces the company will be in attendance at the Mass Torts Made Perfect (MTMP) 2017 Conference taking place April 26-28, 2017, at the Wynn Hotel, Las Vegas.

MTMP is a biannual conference held in the spring and fall in Las Vegas. The conferences are designed for individuals working in the area of plaintiff mass torts and personal injury litigation, as well as securities and toxic torts. The Vegas conferences are the largest plaintiff mass torts gatherings in the world, representing more than 450 law firms, covering every form of mass torts topics from prescription drugs and defective products to investment fraud, consumer fraud and business litigation. These events have become the key gathering point for the promotion of mass torts litigation, with virtually every major plaintiff's law firm and lawyer in the field attending.

"MTMP is a great event, and we enjoy being a part of it," states Phil Homburger, president of LawBase. "This event always proves to be an inspiring place to network with plaintiff attorneys while learning more about what is happening in the industry and the challenges faced on a day-to-day basis. LawBase is the perfect solution for plaintiff attorneys, and we look forward to showing how the product can improve productivity in their firms."

For more information on MTMP, visit www.mtmp.com.

About LawBase
LawBase (www.lawbase.com) is the leading case and matter management software package in the legal industry and currently being used by thousands in law firms, Fortune 500 corporate legal departments and government agencies nationwide. LawBase was developed by Synaptec Software, a veteran company in the software field with more than 36 years of experience in developing the most adaptable, intuitive case and matter management product on the market today.

Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for LawBase
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Source:LawBase
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
