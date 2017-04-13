News By Tag
* Lawbase
* Legal
* MTMP
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LawBase President to Attend MTMP Spring Conference 2017
MTMP is a biannual conference held in the spring and fall in Las Vegas. The conferences are designed for individuals working in the area of plaintiff mass torts and personal injury litigation, as well as securities and toxic torts. The Vegas conferences are the largest plaintiff mass torts gatherings in the world, representing more than 450 law firms, covering every form of mass torts topics from prescription drugs and defective products to investment fraud, consumer fraud and business litigation. These events have become the key gathering point for the promotion of mass torts litigation, with virtually every major plaintiff's law firm and lawyer in the field attending.
"MTMP is a great event, and we enjoy being a part of it," states Phil Homburger, president of LawBase. "This event always proves to be an inspiring place to network with plaintiff attorneys while learning more about what is happening in the industry and the challenges faced on a day-to-day basis. LawBase is the perfect solution for plaintiff attorneys, and we look forward to showing how the product can improve productivity in their firms."
For more information on MTMP, visit www.mtmp.com.
About LawBase
LawBase (www.lawbase.com)
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for LawBase
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse